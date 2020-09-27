Katelyn Runck Shows Off Her Chiseled Figure In Lime Green Leggings & A Matching Sports Bra

Brunette bombshell Katelyn Runck thrilled her 2.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a duo of steamy snaps in which she rocked a lime green workout ensemble that highlighted her fit figure. The pictures were captured by LHGFX Photography, the photographer behind the majority of Katelyn’s smoking-hot images.

In the first shot, she posed in front of a large concrete structure, and used the ledge of the concrete as a spot to prop her foot. She rocked a pair of high-waisted leggings in a bold lime green hue. The fabric stretched over her pert posterior and sculpted thighs, and clung to every inch of her enviable legs. They were full-length, extending all the way to her ankles, and featured a criss-cross detail over the thighs that added some visual interest to the look.

She paired the leggings with a sports bra in the same bold hue. The sports bra featured a low-cut neckline that showcased a hint of cleavage, and thick straps stretched over her shoulders, accentuating her sculpted upper body. Her chiseled abs were on full display in the look, and she stretched out her body as she posed for the picture. She wore a pair of white sneakers, and had one foot planted on the ground and the other resting atop the structure behind her.

Katelyn’s long brunette locks were pulled back in a ponytail that cascaded down her back, and she turned her face towards the sunshine, resting one hand on her heel and the other atop her head.

She flaunted her flexibility even more in the second shot, and posed in front of a different background with a graphic black-and-white print. She spread her legs, extending one fully and leaving the other bent at a 90 degree angle. She placed the fingertips of one hang on the ground, leaning over her bent leg, and reached the other arm towards the sky with her fingers spread. Her long locks tumbled down in soft curls, and she gazed towards the sky as she displayed her tantalizing figure.

Her fans absolutely loved the share, and the post received over 4,000 likes within 37 minutes. It also racked up 167 comments in the same time span.

“Ah the Greek goddess of workouts,” one fan wrote.

“Always so beautiful,” another follower added.

“You definitely look gorgeous in green,” a third fan commented.

“Beautiful, that’s a great color, put that body in that outfit and it’s like heaven on earth,” another follower remarked, including a heart eyes emoji and flame emoji in the comment.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Katelyn thrilled her followers with another steamy double update. In that particular share, she rocked a skimpy red bikini as she kneeled down on a sandy beach, flaunting her bronzed, bombshell curves.