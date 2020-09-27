Dasha Mart Goes For A Dip In The Pool While Rocking Tiny Black Bikini

Dasha Mart turned up the heat to the max in a sultry video on her Instagram feed over the weekend. In the clip, the Russian bombshell rocked a barely-there black bikini as she took a swim in a pool and drank some Bang Energy. The tiny two-piece left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly drove fans wild.

The video showed Dasha in a large swimming pool outside a Miami, Florida hotel or apartment building, according to the post’s geotag. The area was surrounded by outdoor beds, bushes, and palm trees. At one point, the model posed on one of the beds. It looked to be a beautifully clear day as the sun washed over Dasha and highlighted her tan skin.

Dasha’s look included a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and back. The cups did almost nothing to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Additionally, her sideboob and underboob were on show. During her swim, she pulled the strings into a halter style that squeezed her cleavage out even more.

Dasha’s flat, toned tummy was on display between the top and a V-shaped thong. The front of the bikini rested low on her waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up above her hips and accentuated her hourglass figure. Her pert derriere and famously long legs were perfectly framed in the high cuts.

Dasha completed her outfit with a silver ring, a belly button stud, and a black see-through visor over her straight blond locks.

The video opened with Dasha sitting on the edge of the tile stairs into the water. She posed on one hip with one leg outstretched and her toes pointed. She slow made her way into the pool with each shot. The model was then captured floating on her back as she pushed her chest out. She later rested on her knees on the blue bed and took a sip of Bang Energy.

Dasha’s post received more than 13,000 views and just over 50 comments in an hour, proving to be a success with her followers.

“This is some jaw-dropping beauty,” one fan wrote in the comments section with flame emoji.

“So beautiful,” another user added.

Many people simply expressed admiration for the babe with various emoji.

Dasha’s fans know that she can slay any look. She previously dressed up a bit in a tight leather skirt and a nude one-shouldered top, which her followers loved.