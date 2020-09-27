Dwayne Johnson Praises Joe Biden And Kamala Harris In First-Ever Presidential Endorsement, Angers Some Fans

Johnson talked to Biden and Harris about trust.

Fans of Dwayne Johnson have long hoped that the actor and former professional wrestler would make a bid for the presidency, but he’s decided to settle for making a presidential endorsement this year. His announcement that he’s backing Democratic candidate Joe Biden marks the first time that the popular action star has endorsed a presidential hopeful.

On Sunday, Johnson, 48, broke the news on multiple social media platforms, including YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram. He shared a video that included an appearance from the Democratic presidential candidate himself and his running mate, California Senator Kamala Harris. Johnson had a virtual chat with the candidates, and he also explained why he’s supporting the Democratic ticket. Johnson praised Biden for leading “with great compassion, and heart, and drive.” He also revealed that he and the former vice president have spoken before about the importance of “soul” and “earning respect.”

As for Harris, Johnson complimented the former California Attorney General by saying that he has watched her ask questions during Senate hearings, and his verdict is that she’s “a certified bad*ss.” She let the actor know that she’s also a fan of his work, including the Fast & Furious movie franchise.

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

When Johnson questioned the candidates about how they plan on earning the trust of the American people, they both agreed that honesty is the best policy, even when the truth hurts. Biden also promised that they would act honestly by taking responsibility for their failures, acknowledging that they won’t be perfect. He praised the toughness of the American people, suggesting that they’re strong enough to hear the hard truths from their leaders.

“The can take anything if you level with them and tell the truth,” he said.

Harris added that trust can’t exist without truth, and she suggested that the only way for a grieving country to heal is for politicians “to be honest about what that healing will require.” She also said that she and her running mate are both “motivated by healing.”

At the end of the video, Johnson thanked the candidates for speaking about “decency,” “honesty,” and “respect.”

Some of Johnson’s fans were not happy about his decision to get politically involved, and they took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

“Unfortunately everyone I know is about to turn our backs to the Rock. We used to be huge fans. My children have already started burning his movie’s. Such a sad day to hear rock say this. My teen’s took this really hard. Figured he was smarter than this,” read one critical tweet.

“Not good for your brand taking political stances Rocky. Entertainers should want to entertain people, whatever their political persuasions,” another Twitter user wrote.

“The rock just became a pebble in my book. I may not have the voice he does but I do have a vote. I’ll use mine to cancel his,” a third person tweeted.

While Johnson has rarely made political comments before now, the self-described independent voter “with centrist ideologies” did appear to take aim at President Donald Trump in another video that he filmed back in June. As reported by The Inquisitr, the actor decried a lack of “compassionate” leadership in America, and he shared his thoughts about what type of leader the country needs.