‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Fans Buzz Over Rumors Regarding Kim Delaney’s Supposed Role

General Hospital spoilers hint that the addition of actress Kim Delaney to the cast may come via a storyline development that was quite unexpected. When it was recently revealed that the former All My Children star would soon arrive in Port Charles, viewers had plenty of theories about who she’d portray. Now, however, rumors signal that the writers may have an entirely different plan in place.

A few weeks ago, General Hospital spoilers emerged indicating that Kim was joining the show and was starting to film her first scenes. However, the identity of her character was not revealed.

One popular theory was that she might play Dr. Hamilton Finn and Chase Harrison’s mom. Others wondered if she could end up tied to the recently departed Dr. Neil Byrne and quite a few people suggested that she should be tapped to play Elizabeth Webber Baldwin’s mother.

Now, however, teasers suggest that she will be playing journalist Jackie Templeton. By the looks of the early reactions across social media, people have mixed feelings on this. Demi Moore was the actress who played Jackie back in the 1980s, so bringing Kim in as her now is an intriguing development.

“How did I just find this out?? I am so excited about this!! Love Kim Delaney and having Jackie Templeton return brings back so many #GH memories from back in the day, even if she’s played by a different actress,” one General Hospital fan said on Twitter.

Vince Bucci / Getty Images

While some fans are excited to see this rumored development, not all General Hospital viewers are on-board with this one. It’s been a very long time since Jackie was on the canvas, which means newer show fans won’t really know why this is a big deal. Even for those who do remember her, some think that Kim could have been utilized differently.

“I think she should b a whole new character. Why have her play a role from back in the day? I mean, there’s only one Demi Moore,” someone said on Twitter.

“You know what? I stand corrected. Love Kim Delaney and I just knew she was gonna be playing somebody irrelevant. But Jackie Templeton?! I’ll be damned,” another person declared on Twitter.

So far, General Hospital has not confirmed this rumor about Kim playing Jackie, nor has the first airdate for her scenes been pinpointed. However, the buzz is that actor Tristan Rogers (Robert Scorpio) let the scoop slip in a recent Cameo video he did.

Lulu Spencer recently suggested to Peter August that they tap a well-known national journalist to help investigate Cyrus Renault for The Invader. The character of Jackie would fit the bill here, and this discussion prompted speculation about this very possibility.

It sounds as if Kim will first appear during the coming week or two, so it will not take long for General Hospital fans to find out for sure if these rumors are true. Jackie was an old flame of Robert’s, so this is good news for those who are anxious to see Tristan on-screen even more. Additional spoilers about this should emerge soon and everybody will be anxious to learn more.