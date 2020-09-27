Hilde Osland Stuns In A Tie-Dye Yoga Set: ‘Pink For Days’

Social media star Hilde Osland dropped the jaws of her 3.7 million Instagram followers after posting a multi-picture update where she showcased her figure in a pretty tie-dye athleisure set.

The tie-dye featured a pink and white color palette, and the bright hues not only added a pop of color to the shots, but also highlighted the Aussie’s sun-kissed skin.

The sports bra had a deep scooped neckline that ably showed off the Instagram star’s décolletage. Caged accents added a trendy and sultry aesthetic to the look. Spaghetti straps offered support and the label’s name, “Bombshell,” was written across the band in the back.

Showing off her toned midriff, Osland coupled the sports bra with a matching pair of yoga pants. The pants were a high-waisted silhouette that accentuated the stunner’s incredible hourglass figure. Like the top, they also featured caged detailing, though this time at her lower back. A thick band wrapped around her torso and cinched at her midriff. The fabric was made from a spandex-like material, and the skintight nature further emphasized her perfect physique.

The model styled her hair into a trendy center part, and allowed her long blond locks to cascade down past her shoulders to her waist.

Osland accessorized with a number of gold jewelry pieces, including both a chain and a nameplate necklace. She also sported multiple hoop earrings, a cuff bracelet, and her engagement ring. She wore a cream-colored scrunchie around her wrist.

The model completed the look with a pair of pastel pink sneakers that were the perfect complement for the rose-hued ensemble.

Osland posted five pictures in total. In the first, she showed off her curves while walking away from the camera. In the second, she smiled at her fans while pushing back a lock of hair. In the third, she was captured mid-jog. The fourth was another picture of the stunner smiling, and the last was an encore shot of Osland from behind.

Fans went wild over the weekend update, and quickly awarded the post around 15,000 likes and more than 200 comments within just 20 minutes of posting.

“Wow babe so beautiful,” raved an awestruck fan, emphasizing the sentiment by adding plethora of heart-eye face emoji.

“You are my favorite in the world,” proclaimed a second.

“Are you an angel or a human being?” teased a third.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshiped,” raved a fourth, concluding the comment with two red hearts.

This is not the first time this week that the Norwegian bombshell has wowed her fans. She recently floored her followers after modeling a tiny blue and tie-dye swim set while at the beach. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, the update earned close to 120,000 likes.