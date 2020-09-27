Noah Cyrus Shows Off Tiny Waist In Cropped Top As She Urges Followers To Wear Masks

Noah Cyrus took to Instagram to urge her followers to wear masks to protect themselves and others from Covid-19 on Saturday, as she posted two pictures of herself in a mask and a cropped top.

The musician sat on a wooden chair for the first picture, and rested her feet on tiptoes as she posed with her left leg spread out to the side. She wore oversized mom jeans for the cool snap, and paired the garment with a simple white T-shirt that was cropped and knotted in the middle to show off her tiny waist. The garment featured short sleeves which showcased Noah’s myriad tattoos on her forearms and hands. The 20-year-old paired the relaxed ensemble with blue and white 80’s-style sneakers that featured what appeared to be a bright red faux security tag, and black writing on the inner-foot.

In line with her pro-safety caption, Noah wore a black mask that featured an enlarged Louis Vuitton print in electric blue, which covered the lower half of her face. She chose a selection of typically edgy jewelry, which included a golden necklace with a large cross pendant, and a number of other chains around her neck, to complement the look. Another eye-catching piece was a spiky silver ring on the index finger of Noah’s right hand. The singer had scraped her dark brown hair back into a ponytail for the photoshoot, but had left two poker-straight strands out of the hair tie to frame her face.

Noah rested a small white purse on her left knee, and posed with her hand through its U-shaped handle. A deep blue bandanna was tried to the handbag. She had chosen a particularly vibrant location for the shot, with bright orange corrugated iron comprising the backdrop. The second image in the slideshow revealed a closer look at the influencer’s edgy look.

A number of Noah’s 5.8 million followers headed over to the comments section to share their thoughts on the attention-grabbing Instagram images.

“Where can I get this mask??,” asked one fan.

“You look really beautiful these days; happier, and it makes me good to see you in a cool way Noie. please stay positive, love you,” commented another, alongside a pink heart emoji.

“Those eyes….. gorg you’re so pretty,” added a third admirer, alongside a crying-face emoji.

Noah’s latest upload was significantly tamer than some of her recent images on social media. As The Inquisitr covered, the pop star revealed a significant amount of sideboob in a racy fishnet top, in a post on Instagram on September 23.