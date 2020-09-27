Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In A Sexy Black Mini Dress

Australian bombshell Tarsha Whitmore thrilled her 849,000 Instagram followers with her most recent share, a sizzling double update in which she rocked a sexy little black dress. The photos were captured in Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia, as the geotag indicated.

In the first picture, Tarsha perched on what appeared to be a low circular seat in the middle of a floor covered in geometric black-and-white print tile. The space was dark, and Tarsha’s bronzed skin stood out as it glowed. The ensemble she wore was from the brand Oh Polly, and she made sure to tag the brand in the first slide as well as in the caption, so her followers would know where to get the look.

Her ensemble featured a scandalously revealing neckline that showed off a serious amount of cleavage. Two sculpted cups lifted and accentuated her ample assets, and thin black straps stretched over her shoulders to add a bit of support. The bodice of the look had a figure-hugging fit that clung to her slender waist, and the fit continued through the bottom portion of the look.

The hem came just a few inches down Tarsha’s thighs, and her long, lean legs were exposed. She accessorized with a pair of earrings, a black purse that she slung over one shoulder, and a pair of statement shoes with a stiletto heel, gold wrap-around embellishment on the ankle, and clear upper portion that elongated her legs.

Her long locks were parted in the middle and they tumbled down her chest and back in voluminous curls. She placed both hands on the seat behind her as she gazed at the camera.

Tarsha stood for the second snap, showing off the whole look as she posed in the same space. Her structured bag had a gold chain strap and tassel detail on the front, and her skin gleamed in the lighting of the room.

Her followers loved the share, and the post racked up over 11,500 likes within three hour of going live. It also received 84 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Where are the heels from? You’re gorgeous as always,” one fan wrote, loving Tarsha’s look.

“You are such a babe,” another follower added.

“Goddess,” a third fan remarked simply.

“Angel,” yet another commented, including a flame emoji in the remark.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Tarsha showed off even more skin in a snap she shared that was taken on the beach. She wore an animal-print string bikini for the sizzling shot, and her curvaceous figure was on full display in the revealing two-piece set.