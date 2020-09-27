Suzy Cortez Flaunts Her Insane Booty While Wearing Skintight Jeans & Sexy Nude Heels

Miss Bumbum Suzy Cortez went full bombshell in her latest Instagram upload on Saturday night. The model flashed her insane booty while serving up a steamy look for the camera.

In the sexy shot, Suzy looked hotter than ever as she opted for a pair of skintight jeans. The denim left little to the imagination has it clung tightly to her muscular calves and thighs and accentuated her famous backside. The pants also wrapped snugly around her curvy hips and petite waist.

She added a skimpy crop top to ensemble as well. The shirt boasted an off-the-shoulder neckline that exposed her ample cleavage and toned arms. The shirt fit closely around her chest and gave fans a peek at her flat tummy and chiseled abs in the process.

She accessorized the style with a pair of studded earrings, and a bracelet on her wrist. She held a tan clutch in her hand and wore a pair of glasses on top of her head. She also sported some sexy nude heels.

Suzy posed in a parking lot for the shot. She had her body turned to the side and her back arched. She left both of her arms hanging at her sides and turned her head. She wore a sultry expression on her face as she soaked up some sun. In the background, multiple cars could be seen.

Suzy’s over 2.4 million followers went wild for the shot, clicking the like button more than 15,000 times within the first 11 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 170 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Woooooo what a tremendous woman you are,” one follower wrote.

“Wonderful and very beautiful. Perfect,” stated another.

“You are very pretty Suzy, I love the world you have!” a third social media user gushed.

“My love, you are super hot, I love you very much my baby,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking revealing outfits such as scanty lingerie, teeny bathing suits, and tight tops in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she posed in a set of tight Daisy Dukes, which she pulled down to expose her world-famous booty wearing light-colored thong panties. That post also proved to be popular among fans. To date, it’s raked in more than 27,000 likes and nearly 300 comments.