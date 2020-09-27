Carole Baskin Allegedly Wrote A Letter Saying She’d ‘Kill’ To Get Out Of Marriage To First Husband

She claimed she meant only if she had to, in self-defense.

Dancing With The Stars competitor Carole Baskin purportedly wrote in a letter that she would kill her husband if she felt she had to, TMZ reported. The Tiger King star later clarified that she meant she would do it only in self-defense, as her husband was allegedly physically abusive.

On Sunday night, the Investigation Discovery channel will air a two-part series, “Joe Exotic: Tigers, Lies and Cover-Up,” beginning on Sunday night. One of the revelations from the series is the existence of a letter, purportedly written by Baskin in 1990.

At the time, the Tampa animal-rights activist was married to her first husband, Michael Murdock, and was purportedly having an affair with Don Lewis, whom she would go on to marry. Lewis would later disappear, and in the popular Netflix documentary that made Baskin and her adversary, Joe Exotic, household names, the latter would accuse the former of murdering him and feeding his remains to her tigers. It bears noting that Baskin is not a suspect in Lewis’ disappearance.

While Baskin was purportedly having an affair with Lewis, she sent a letter to his then-wife, Gladys, according to the Investigation Discovery special.

“I know that I have been a source of great pain to you and your family. I have done many things in my life which were wrong and I take full responsibility for them,” she wrote.

Kelsey McNeal / ABC

Later in the letter, she allegedly suggested that she wasn’t above killing a man, if it came to it.

“I had to get out of my marriage and would have eventually killed my husband to do it,” she allegedly wrote.

So did Baskin just broadly hint that she’s not above murder to get out of a marriage?

In a statement to TMZ, she confirmed that she only meant she would kill if she absolutely had to.

“I only meant it in the context of self-defense as Mike Murdock was physically abusive to me to the point of causing me to fear for my life,” she said.

This is not the first time that Baskin has alleged that her first husband was abusive. As Film Daily reported in June, at one point during her marriage to Murdock Baskin threw a potato at him in order to get a chance to escape while he was allegedly attacking her.

Last week, as reported by The Inquisitr, Baskin tearfully explained that the attention she’s gotten since Tiger King made her famous has worn on her mental health. Specifically, she claimed that the show was edited to make her look bad.