Jax Taylor Shares Adorable Photo Of Brittany Cartwright’s Baby Bump Getting Some Puppy Love

The 'Vandepump Rules' star shared a snap of the couple's dogs cuddling with his wife's belly.

Jax Taylor shared a sweet photo of Brittany Cartwright’s baby bump on Instagram.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who recently announced he and his wife of one year are expecting their first child in April, captured an adorable pic as Brittany lounged in bed with their three dogs’ heads resting on her belly.

In the post, which can be seen below, Brittany’s burgeoning bump could be seen as the pups cuddled together on top of the covers with their furry heads as close as they could get to the baby. In the caption to the post, Jax wrote that the moment was “too adorable” not to share.

Fans know that Jax and Brittany are proud “parents” to pups Kingsley, Monroe, and Sophie and that they joke about how “spoiled “they are. But based on the Bravo star’s new pic, it appears they have already fallen in love with Baby Cauchi.

In the comments section to Jax’s post, some of his 1 million Instagram chimed in to say how cute the photo was and how sweet it is that the couple’s pets are already in tune with what is going on.

“Dogs are so incredible, I love how they just know what we need,” one fan wrote.

“They’re gonna be the best siblings,” another wrote.

“Aww a fluff puddle,” a third fan added.

Others were confused at first because they didn’t see a newborn anywhere in the picture but then realized Jax was referring to his in utero first child when talking about the pups’ snuggle session.

The dogs aren’t the only ones in the house getting ready for the newborn. On his Instagram story, Jax posted photos of some books he is reading to help Brittany through her pregnancy. Jax shared pics of the books Dude, You’re Gonna be a Dad! and The Expectant Father: The Ultimate Guide For Dads-to-Be and revealed they were given to him by his next-door neighbor, actress Rena Sofer.

He also posted a snap of what he feels is the most “important” chapter in one of the books: A section on “handling the hormones” of his pregnant wife.

Jax’s new photos were posted as the couple gets set to reveal the gender of their child. While the two have not provided details on how they will be announcing their “blue” or “pink” news, fans already suspect they are having a girl based on comments that Jax made to fellow dad-to-be, Randall Emmett, last weekend.