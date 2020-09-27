Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Reunite For ‘Date Night’ At Friends’ Wedding Amid Divorce Rumors

Kim Kardashian shut down rumors that she is planning to divorce her embattled husband Kanye West as she took to Instagram stories to share photos from a “date night” with the rapper. The pair attended a romantic backyard wedding together, and the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star kept fans fully updated throughout the occasion.

One of the posts on Kim’s story featured two pairs of feet — believed to belong to Kim and Kanye — as she overlayed the snap with words that read “date night.” Kim wore sultry black heels for the occasion, with black straps that wound up her toned legs, while Kanye was in suede boots in a dark brown. A silver metallic handbag and pink cocktail with a citrus garnish had been placed on the stony ground in between the two.

“It’s a rare night that I have a drink,” wrote Kim amidst the many snaps from the intimate backyard celebration.

A photo from later in the story showed a glass of what appeared to be white wine held up to the camera. A swimming pool, sun loungers, and a string of pretty fairy lights were visible through the glass.

“Guess I need it!,” wrote Kim, as she apparently referred to the alcoholic drink.

As The Inquisitr reported, rumors that the pair were headed for divorce have swirled for weeks, with speculation rife ever since Kanye revealed personal details about his relationship with Kim in a presidential rally, and then fired off multiple tweets insulting his wife and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Indeed, The Sun reported this weekend that the rapper had been spotted partying on a beach in Haiti without his wife or children.

Bennett Raglin / Getty Images

This came shortly after Us Weekly reported on September 22 that Kim was weighing up her options regarding her relationship with her husband of six years.

“Kim is considering her options when it comes to her future with Kanye,” an insider told the publication. “She is stressed out between studying law, taking care of the kids, and helping Kanye.”

The source added that the beauty maven is “hoping and waiting for this to pass.”

Despite the latest scandal engulfing the couple, they appeared to enjoy the wedding. Alongside her alcohol-oriented posts, Kim shared a snap of the bride and groom exchanging their vows in a beautiful garden. Another upload featured multiple buckets of colorful flowers arranged on a wooden table, and an idyllic outdoor table setting with pink and white flowers. Later on in the evening, Kim jammed to Frank Sinatra as she filmed a floral arrangement up close, and then revealed that sweetcorn pasta is her “absolute favorite,” as she posted a picture of the hearty dish.