WWE News: Liv Morgan Reveals Whether Company Had Plans To Repackage Her As Sister Abigail

In a recent interview, Liv Morgan broke her silence on the previous rumors that suggested she might be repackaged as Sister Abigail — the dark, mysterious character that has been featured multiple times as part of Bray Wyatt’s character mythology.

Speaking to Sportskeeda in an interview published Saturday, Morgan talked about the reports that circulated while she was on hiatus from in-ring competition late last year, as several fans speculated that she might make her return to television as the physical representation of Sister Abigail. These rumors were fueled by a number of “dark” tweets she posted around that time, as well as Wyatt’s use of a doll that only slightly resembled the Riott Squad member.

According to Morgan, the speculation was little more than “very flattering” fan fiction to her, as she had no intention of getting repackaged as the supposed force behind Wyatt’s bizarre actions.

“I went away for a while and I’m finding myself and I’m exploring myself and I have all these thoughts and emotions and I’m trying to let people know without literally saying it. And they just kind of wanted me to return so bad. I think that that was, they felt that was it. They felt that that was it. That was what I was going to be doing. That’s a very flattering, you know, fanfic. But all it is is fanfic.”

Instead of coming back as Sister Abigail, Morgan made her return as Lana’s jilted lover, adding another dimension to the controversial “love triangle” storyline that also included Bobby Lashley and Rusev. Her role in the angle, however, was quietly dropped, as reports later suggested that WWE had no plans to follow through on the storyline twist in question. Morgan then moved on to a feud against Ruby Riott, though both women have since reunited as a tag team, as noted by Wrestling Inc.

Although Morgan is now far removed from Wyatt’s storyline arc as The Riott Squad prepares to face Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at Clash of Champions on Sunday night, rumors have been swirling as of late regarding the possibility of another female superstar personifying Sister Abigail. Recent episodes of Friday Night SmackDown have featured Alexa Bliss acting in an increasingly disturbing fashion, particularly following encounters with Wyatt’s alter-ego of The Fiend. On this Friday’s episode, she attacked Lacey Evans so viciously after seemingly getting possessed by The Fiend that their match was thrown out.