Prince William & Kate Middleton Share Adorable Family Photos As Royal Children Meet David Attenborough

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared three photographs from a family meeting with iconic natural historian and environmentalist Sir David Attenborough — and Prince George came away with a very special gift. The royal couple shared the adorable snaps on Instagram on Saturday.

The first photo in the slideshow included the whole Cambridge family, as well as the beloved British broadcasting veteran. Prince William looked relaxed in a navy sweater and gray blazer for the meeting, as he carried one of Sir David’s books. The Duchess of Cambridge, meanwhile, wore a blue denim dress with a calf-length hemline, and black heels. Their children — George, 7, Charlotte, 5, and Louis, 2 — sported smart blue and gray outfits that coordinated perfectly with their parents’ ensembles. Sir David exchanged a wide smile with Prince William as the young children played in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

In the second slide, Prince George looked wowed by the incredible present Sir David had bestowed on him — a tooth from a giant shark that the documentary maker had found on a family holiday to Malta in the late 1960s. In the caption, the royal couple explained that the giant shark in question was known as a carcharocles megalodon, which was believed to have grown to roughly twice the length of the largest shark alive today — the great white. George sat on a bench as he gazed at the tooth in his hand, as his toddler brother looked on. His father was to the left of him on a wooden bench and appeared mid-laugh as he glanced to the right of the camera.

According to the post, the photos were snapped earlier this week after an outdoor screening of Sir David’s upcoming feature film David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet. The third picture in the slideshow had a humorous edge to it, as it showed the 94-year-old sat in a director’s chair that read “Prince William,” while the real Prince William sat next to him in a chair that had “Sir David” emblazoned in gold script on the back. In the photo, the pair appeared transfixed by the film, which was displayed on a large screen in front of them.

The uploads came after William and Kate shared another fun photo as they paid tribute to Prince Harry on his 36th birthday. In the Instagram post, all three royals were seen racing on a running track, with Prince Harry in the lead, his brother a close second, and Kate taking it easy in third place.