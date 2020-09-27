Madison Woolley Rocks A Tiny Zebra-Print Bikini While Basking Under The Sun

Madison Woolley took to Instagram on Sunday, September 27, to upload a new snapshot that showed her flashing some skin while basking in the sun’s rays. The Aussie model rocked an animal-print, two-piece swimsuit from the brand Lahana Swim in a pic that left her fans stunned.

The skin-baring picture was snapped at the famous Bondi Beach in Australia. Avid followers know that Madison loves spending time at the beach whenever she gets the chance.

The social media star was photographed lounging on a towel in the sand under the blazing sun. She sat with her right knee bent and her leg tucked under her other thigh. She leaned to the side, using her right hand as support. Her left hand was raised to her head as she gazed into the camera with a sultry expression on her face. Her bronze tan glowed under the sunshine.

Madison rocked a skimpy, zebra-print bikini that treated her online admirers to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. The swimwear set included a top with padded cups that hardly contained her shapely chest. The garment boasted thin straps that went over her lean shoulders for support. The deep neckline exposed her ample cleavage, which made many viewers happy.

She sported a pair of bottoms with a simple style. The waistband sat a few inches below her bellybutton, which showcased plenty of skin across her midsection, including her taut tummy and abs.

Madison left her blond locks loose and let the straight strands hang down her back. She chose a pair of gold hoop earrings as her jewelry for the day.

Madison tagged her outfit sponsor, Lahana Swim, in the caption and urged her followers to check out her new YouTube video about her recent bikini haul. She also shared a discount code for her fans to use.

Like many of her uploads, this new addition proved to be a popular one. The pic received more than 10,000 likes and over 120 comments in less than a day. Countless followers dropped compliments and praise in the comments section, while several other avid supporters opted to express their admiration for the model with their choice of emoji.

“Wow! You are so hot, love. You have beautiful legs and an amazing body. Such eye-candy for a lot of men around the world,” one of her fans wrote, adding two flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You have amazing skin! I am so jealous. You are so beautiful, Maddie!” gushed another admirer.

“Sweet goddess of Bondi,” a third follower commented.