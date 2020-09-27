Jade Grobler Flaunts Curvy Booty In Thong Bikini For Latest Instagram Post

Jade Grobler took to her Instagram page on Saturday, September 26, to share a racy update that highlighted her bombshell curves. The new post showed the South African-born model flaunting her pert booty in a skimpy thong bikini.

In the update, Jade rocked a black two-piece swimsuit. From what was visible, she sported a tiny top that featured fully-lined cups that barely contained her ample breasts. The garment was cut so small that it failed to cover her bust entirely. As a result, a glimpse of her sideboob was seen. Thin straps were tied over her neck, and another pair of strings tied around her back for support.

The matching thong bikini bottoms that she sported allowed her to display a generous amount of skin. The tiny waistband hugged her slim waistline, and the back of the garment perfectly showcased her perky derriere. The dark-colored bathing suit looked nice with her flawless skin.

The influencer rocked the skimpy bathing suit on a cliff. The coastline and the ocean coming up to shore comprised her scenic background. She posed with her toned backside to the camera, making her pert booty the main focus of the shot. She stood with her legs apart and her arms on the sides. The babe looked over her shoulder and gazed directly into the camera with a seductive gaze. Her blond locks were blown by the sea breeze, which made the shot appear dramatic.

Jade decided to wear her blonde locks down and styled its long strands straight, which suited her nicely. In the caption, she asked her followers if they wanted to accompany her exploring some “caves.” She also tagged the Untamed Roamer’s Instagram page in the picture.

In less than a day, the newest upload managed to accrue more than 21,700 likes and 300-plus comments. A lot of her online supporters took to the comments section to write various messages. Many of them mentioned how stunning she looked, while countless admirers raved about her cheeky display. Some online admirers had difficulty expressing their feelings about the snapshot, using various emoji instead.

“Beautiful, hot, and awesome. A go-getter, a successful influencer, and a great daughter. You are a perfect package! You are an inspiration to many young women out there, including myself,” a fan wrote.

“The best photos are taken on the beach. This shot is incredible, but I think the subject makes up 90% of what makes a stunning picture,” added another social media user.

“Without a doubt, I would follow you! Anywhere, even in the pits of hell,” commented a third follower.