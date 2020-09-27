Abby Dowse Is ‘Sweeter Than Honey’ In An Extremely Cropped Bikini At The Pool

Aussie bombshell Abby Dowse tantalized followers with a sexy bikini look this morning, taking to Instagram to showcase a skimpy black two-piece from Fashion Nova that left little to the imagination. She rocked a sports bra-style top that was extremely cropped, exposing a great deal of underboob. The racy swimsuit was complete with teeny thong bottoms that only covered what was necessary, making for a seriously revealing look that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

Abby went for a dip in a swimming pool for the steamy update, which saw her soaking up some sun in the backyard of her Sydney apartment building. The stunner was in water up to her thighs, snuggling next to her boyfriend, professional Australian rules footballer Zac Smith, whom she made sure to tag in the photo. Captured from the front, she leaned her elbow against his shoulder, posing with her hip cocked and her legs spread. Meanwhile, Zac had his back to the camera, sitting on the edge of the pool. He was shirtless, showing off the impressive tattoo covering the full extent of his back and arm. He wore an aqua short that seemed to mirror the gleaming, turquoise water right down to the white pattern reflecting its glistening swirls.

Ever the dutiful boyfriend, Zac let Abby take the spotlight, to the delight of her numerous fans. The model looked phenomenal in the scanty bikini, which did nothing but favors for her sculpted figure. The skimpy bottoms had no trouble showing off her hips and thighs thanks to their insane high cut, boasting a low-rise waistline that displayed her tummy. The piece tied on both sides with loopy bows draping down her curves. Its thin, spaghetti straps were pulled high on her body, accentuating her waist and hourglass frame. Likewise, the ribbed top clung tightly enough to her chest to emphasize her voluptuous assets. The garment was inscribed with the words “Honey” in large, colorful lettering across the front. Abby called attention to the detail in her playful caption, adding a honey pot emoji for good measure.

The 31-year-old topped off her hot look with a chic pair of shield sunglasses, which sported dark lenses and bright-yellow frames that matched her top. She added a bit of bling with a discrete necklace and a dainty bracelet on each wrist. Her hoop earrings were barely visible amid her messy golden locks. Her hair looked tousled and windswept, brushing over her shoulder as it fluttered in the breeze.

Followers were all over the eye-catching post, clicking the like button on her snap more than 7,700 times and leaving 120 comments, all in the first hour. While some expressed their best wishes for the happy couple, the majority of these messages were directed at Abby, praising her beauty and gym-honed physique.

“Another great week of you looking spectacular,” wrote one person, who left a heart-eyes and fire emoji for the sizzling blonde. “Hope your weekends [sic] been great babe,” they added.

“Flex on em!!!!! When you know you’re the baddest in the world [you] gotta let em know,” chimed in another smitten fan. “Body crazy, hair incredible, confidence amazing,” continued their message.

“Wow Abby you are so gorgeous,” penned a third Instagrammer.

“Sweeter than honey Abby and hotter than the sun,” gushed a fourth follower, using illustrative emoji to make their point. “You look amazing Abby,” ended the message.