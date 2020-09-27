Irina Shayk Shows Off Plenty Of Skin In Cleavage-Baring Top

Irina Shayk is giving a private fashion show to her Instagram followers, with the model posting a racy picture that is getting some viral attention.

The blue-eyed beauty took to the social media site this weekend to share a picture of herself posing in a tight top that showed off plenty of cleavage. Holding the camera out to frame herself from the waist up, the model gazed into the camera with a steely expression and hair that looked to be slightly wet.

The picture was a huge hit with her more than 14 million followers, racking up more than 340,000 likes and plenty of gushing comments from fans.

“Wow so beautiful,” one person wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Perfection,” another put more simply.

The snap attracted attention from fans across the globe, with compliments in a number of different languages in the comments section.

Shayk tagged her friend and agent, Alika Voussi, in the post. The agent shared another video of Shayk that appeared to have been taken at the same as the photo that the model shared on Saturday. The video showed Shayk walking the runway to show off Donatella Versace’s Spring 2021 collection during Milan Fashion Week, strutting confidently down the runway in some equally revealing attire.

As Fashionista reported, the coronavirus pandemic forced some major changes on the event and the normally star-studded guest list, meaning that Shayk’s Instagram followers got a glimpse at her looks that had only been seen in person by the fashion brand’s employees.

“The show did have an audience, but it was only made up of Versace employees (all of whom tested negative for Covid-19 prior to the presentation, according to the brand),” the report noted. “The rest of the world consumed the line virtually, via livestream.”

Shayk gave fans another glimpse of her look via her Instagram stories, showing off the bright style that she wore for the designer who frequently taps her for shows. As Fashionista reported, she was part of an event that featured “beachy rainbow-striped cropped tops paired with slim-fitting, mermaid-style midi skirts.”

The photo shared on Saturday showing her in a cleavage-baring outfit looked as if it may have been taken from backstage in Milan, as it showed some other people standing in the background and what looked to be outfits that were hanging and covered in plastic. Her slicked-back hair also appeared identical to the look she sported on the runway in the Versace event.