Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Poses With Pants Undone & Shows Off Sideboob In Revealing Bodysuit

Holly posed with her fiance, Vegas Dave.

Holly Sonders cozied up to her fiance for a magazine shoot, and she shared the steamy photo with her Instagram followers on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Fox Sports host was photographed with her future husband, 43-year-old sports handicapper “Vegas” Dave Oancea, for a Wingman Magazine story. He posed by straddling a divan with green velvet upholstery. He leaned against the elegant curved back of the piece of furniture, and Holly laid back on his chest.

Dave rocked a crisp white button-up shirt, which was completely unbuttoned. The collar was pulled up so that it almost touched his ears. He also wore a pair of black slacks and shiny black dress shoes. His dark hair was slicked back and shaved on the sides.

Holly’s sexy ensemble included a sleeveless cream-colored bodysuit. The clingy garment hugged her every curve. Her ample chest stretched out the generously-cut arm openings quite a bit, so she displayed a considerable amount of sideboob. The legs were also cut high to expose even more of her glowing tan skin. However, her thighs were mostly hidden from view by a pair of dark-wash skinny jeans. The fitness model wore her skintight pants with the zipper fly undone. Her glossy dark hair was brushed back from her face.

Holly was barefoot, and the heel of her left foot rested on the divan’s cushion. Her fiance gazed at her, and she turned her head to the side to look at the camera. She reached up to grasp his arm with her left hand, providing a glimpse of her massive diamond engagement ring. His left hand cupped her breast, while her right hand rested on his knee.

The couple’s shared seat was positioned in front of green velvet curtains that were a few shades darker than the divan. In front of the dark backdrop, A second set of tasseled gold brocade curtains had been pulled back and secured in place.

Holly used a geotag to identify the location of the couple’s shoot as their hometown of Las Vegas, Nevada. She also jokingly described Dave as a “model” in the caption of her post.

“When did he become a model instead of your Fiance? Not trying to be rude just curious,” one of Holly’s followers asked in the comments section.

“It’s a joke. If we weren’t together I wouldn’t be posting his *ss on my page,” Holly replied.

“My favorite picture of you two. It’s beautiful! Love the way he is looking at you!” read another message from an admirer.

“Love this pic of you two!” a third fan wrote.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly recently addressed rumors that she and her partner aren’t living under the same roof because they’re on the rocks. The former Golf Channel host explained that they’re currently living apart due to work-related reasons.