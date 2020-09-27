Anna Duggar Praised By Fans For Being An Amazing Wife On Her & Josh’s Wedding Anniversary

Anna Duggar celebrated her wedding anniversary with husband, Josh Duggar, on September 26. They have been married for 12 years and are seemingly still going strong. She acknowledged their special day by giving her husband a little love message. Her 961,000 followers also were treated with a family photo that got quite a few reactions on how much they admire her for sticking with her marriage.

The mom of six looked happy to have them all by her side as she and Josh posed with their kids. She shared her heart thanking God for “grace and kindness,” supposedly referring to the past few years of Josh’s infidelities. She also told her husband that she is looking forward to many more years with him as they grow old together. Duggar fans had a lot to say on Anna’s timeline. Some called her a saint, while others told her that she is an inspiration to others whose marriages may be struggling as well. They see her as a great example and praised her for keeping her marriage together.

“So glad you could overcome your trials and tribulations and become stronger together,” one of her followers said.

“Happy Anniversary Josh & Anna!! You guys have a beautiful family!!” another Duggar fan remarked.

“I am so glad you stayed together…God bless you and your marriage and family,” mentioned a third person.

“A beautiful testimony!” replied a fourth fan.

Josh, Anna, and their kids stood outside in the photo in a grassy area with trees and a couple of buildings behind them. Mackynzie, 10, stood beside her mother wearing a green floral dress and sporting a side braid. Anna held onto their youngest, Maryella, 10 months, as she had an expressive look on her little face. The three boys, Michael, 9, Marcus, 7, and Mason, 3, were standing in front of their dad. They were all wearing shorts. Meredith, 5, wore a floral skirt and a white blouse. She and Mason had their silly faces on as well.

Anna’s outfit was not showing at all, but it’s safe to say that she was most likely sporting a dress or a skirt. Her brunette hair was long and flowing with soft curls throughout. She appeared to be happy and relaxed in the snapshot.

In a previous snapshot that was posted earlier in September, Anna joked about her picture fail because it wasn’t as perfect as she may have wanted. However, her followers loved seeing her non-perfect snap. Mason seemed to be the main attraction as she had his finger stuck up his nose at just the right time.