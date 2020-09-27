Nancy Lee Grahn Celebrates Huge ‘General Hospital’ Anniversary & Praises Fans For Their Support

Actress Nancy Lee Grahn has been playing the character of Alexis Davis on General Hospital for quite a while now. In fact, according to an Instagram post she shared on Saturday evening, she just hit a significant anniversary.

Apparently, Nancy first started playing Alexis exactly 25 years ago. In honor of hitting this major milestone, Nancy uploaded a fun montage of photos from her time in the role. Most of them paid tribute to her various former leading men and storyline romances, which gave fans a fun walk down memory lane.

Naturally, there were a couple of snaps showing her with William deVry, who plays Julian Jerome. Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos) popped up, as did Rick Hearst (Ric Lansing). One photo included Sebastian Roche, who played Jerry Jacks, and both Wally Kurth (Ned Quartermaine) and Michael Easton (Dr. Hamilton Finn) were included too.

The array of throwback photos also included a couple of pictures showing Alexis with Dr. Neil Byrne (Joe Flanigan), her most recent suitor. Another snapshot showed Nancy with the three women who portray her on-screen daughters: Kelly Monaco (Sam McCall), Lexi Ainsworth (Kristina Corinthos-Davis), and Haley Pullos (Molly Lansing).

“Your long term commitment to Alexis on GH is one of the reasons I love GH and cast so much!” one fan commented.

In her lengthy caption, Nancy explained that this was really all about her fans. She said it was because of them that she had the opportunity to do what she loved and had been able to hit this big milestone.

She noted that she had remained motivated to stay truthful to how she has played Alexis. She also added that everybody’s support enabled her to raise her daughter Kate in the way she had hoped she could. Ultimately, Nancy said, it was because of the kindness and loyalty from her supporters that she still wanted to stick with this gig.

“Thank you for giving us your all Nancy!! We are so grateful for you!” a fan replied.

“It is because of you being you on/off screen we are so loyal. Love & Respect,” wrote someone else.

“Nancy, thank you for the past 25 years! Your portrayal of Alexis has been phenomenal & I’ve enjoy watching you portray her! Here’s to another 25 spectacular years!” another person praised.

It’s good that Nancy is still loving this job, as General Hospital spoilers tease that she’s got some big stuff on the way. She’s mourning the stunning loss of Neil and she was just diagnosed with osteoporosis. She seems on the brink of throwing away her sobriety, and that may lead to some terrible decisions regarding Ned.

Fans never have any shortage of ideas regarding what the writers could do with Nancy’s character of Alexis. No matter what is coming in terms of chaos, drama, and romance, it sounds as if the General Hospital actress is ready to give it her all and isn’t planning on leaving the show anytime soon.