Donald Trump Slams Hillary Clinton At Pennsylvania Rally: ‘Bill Is Stone-Cold Afraid Of Her’

Donald Trump used his Saturday rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to take aim at former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who he defeated in the 2016 race to take the White House.

As reported by Breitbart, the comment came after the president touched on “crooked Hillary” and her 2016 campaign, which prompted the crowd to chant “lock her up.”

“I agree!” Trump said in response.

“I used to say, ‘Now, now, now, we won. Don’t do it.’ I try and stop it, but now — She’s crazy. Bill is stone-cold afraid of her.”

Trump was referring to calls for Clinton to be imprisoned, which became a frequent highlight of his rallies in the 2016 presidential race, CNN reported. The calls stem from Trump’s push to investigate the former secretary of state for her use of a private email server during her time in the position.

At the Saturday rally, Trump brought up Clinton’s deleted emails from her time at the State Department and suggested that if he were to do the same, the media reaction would be much different.

“We wouldn’t last long,” he said.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

After winning the presidency, Trump claimed that he would not pursue the prosecution of Clinton and said that she had “suffered greatly.” But the president’s administration doesn’t appear to be done with Clinton. According to The New York Times, the president’s Department of Justice is attempting to find dirt on Clinton via federal prosecutor John Durham’s probe into Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation. Notably, Durham’s team allegedly sought interviews and documents about the handling of a federal investigation into allegations of political corruption at the Clinton Foundation.

The angle was reportedly criticized by some former law enforcement officials, who called the focus unusual and suggested it was outside the scope of the Durham probe, which is seemingly focusing on the origins of Mueller’s inquiry.

While Trump made Clinton’s emails a significant focus of his last campaign, his wife may have engaged in similar activity. As reported by CNN, former White House senior adviser Stephanie Winston Wolkoff claimed that Melania Trump used a private email account in her government position. But her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, pushed back on the suggestion that she engaged in any illegal activity.