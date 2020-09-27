Madi Teeuws Sizzles In A Pair Of Black Leather Shorts While Out In NYC

Social media star Madi Teeuws stunned her 556,000 Instagram followers after posting a series of pictures where she modeled the tiniest of black leather shorts.

The shorts were high-waisted silhouette and cinched at the waist to emphasize the model’s hourglass figure. They were also incredibly short, with a hem that ended at her upper thigh so that her legs were almost entirely on display. The shorts were extremely well-tailored and rested against her hips to highlight her curves.

Teeuws paired the bottoms with a classic white tank top. The bright white hue accentuated her sun-kissed skin. The low scooped neckline of the top showed off the model’s décolletage and its sleeveless style flaunted her toned arms. The fabric consisted of a trendy ribbed material that hugged her trim torso.

To continue the leather aesthetic, Teeuws wore a matching shoulder bag that was accented with a silver zipper and clasps. She also sported black over-the-knee boots. Last but not least, Teeuws had a gray plaid blazer with purple accents. Though she did not wear the garment, she kept it causally clasped in her hand to add a small pop of contrast to the ensemble.

Teeuws styled her hair into a fashionable center part and her blond locks cascaded naturally down past her shoulders. She also wore a blue medical face mask.

The Deal or No Deal star took three pictures all together. In the first, she angled her body sideways and looked at the camera from over her shoulder. She was similarly positioned in the second, though this time there was more of a focus on the front of her body versus the backside. The last upload was an action shot, and Teeuws looked down at the sidewalk while taking a step forward.

Teeuws wrote in her caption that the photos were taken in New York City. Though she had gone to the Big Apple for work, she said that she nevertheless had a nice time and joked that she might just “stay.”

Fans loved the new update and awarded the post over 18,000 likes and more than 260 comments.

“NY looks good on you,” raved an awestruck fan, adding both a besotted emoji face and black heart to the compliment.

“PLEASE DO STAY,” begged a second, using all caps to emphasize the sentiment.

“I mean the mask really makes this [to] hot [to] handle,” teased a third.

“Amazingly beautiful and strong. Just gorgeous. Best wishes in your modeling,” wished a fourth, concluding the comment with three red hearts.

As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, Teeuws had previously dropped jaws earlier this month in a much sultrier upload in which she read a book while wearing sheer undergarments.