Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Insane Curves In Crop Top & Skimpy Bottoms As She Warns Everybody To ‘Stay Back’

Ashley Alexiss shared a jaw-dropping look along with a bold warning in a new Instagram post on Saturday. The curvy blond bombshell was promoting her upcoming calendar release and this sultry snapshot certainly generated a lot of interest for it among her fans.

For this particular photo, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model pulled her blond tresses up into a sleek, high bun, and she stood barefoot on a wooden dock.

It seemed to be nearly dark outside as she posed for this photograph, with a few orange and blue hues remaining in the sky. The dark water down and behind Ashley appeared to be a little choppy.

The lighting was such that the background looked a little ominous, but Ashley’s voluptuous figure took center stage. She stood with her hands on her hips and she bent one knee as she turned her leg slightly outward and rested her pointed toes on the dock.

Ashley tagged the brand d.bleu.dazzled in the photo and she wore a cropped tank top from their line. The black top had a low scoop neckline that revealed a fair amount of deep cleavage and it was embellished with a bedazzled “STAY BACK 6 FT” phrase on it.

The model wore a simple pair of black thong bikini bottoms or panties on her lower half. These didn’t appear to have any bling added to them, but they were sexy nonetheless.

Ashley carried the phrasing from her crop top through to her caption. She joked that even once the coronavirus pandemic was over, she thought she might keep the social distancing guidelines in place anyway.

It did not take long for Ashley’s 2.1 million Instagram followers to shower her with love in response to this alluring upload. More than 12,500 likes piled up during the first two hours and dozens of the model’s supporters commented as well.

“Wow that’s amazing body shape so beautiful,” one person commented.

“you look spectacular with everything you wear,” a supporter declared.

“Wow god broke the mold after he made her,” another supporter raved.

“You’re so beautiful!!! You’re my fitness & goal reaching inspiration!!! Thank you for being awesome!” someone else praised.

This is just the latest teaser that Ashley has shared regarding her upcoming calendar. On Friday, the buxom beauty posed in a ravishing red lingerie set that generated a lot of heat.

This Saturday evening share showed Ashley in a somewhat different light than is typical. She is often smiley and bubbly in what she shares. However, in this case, her facial expression signaled sass and confidence. Her fans didn’t hold back in showing their love for this one and there seemed to be little doubt her upcoming calendar would be a smash hit.