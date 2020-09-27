Donald Trump Slams Joe Biden’s Intelligence At Pennsylvania Rally: ‘Always Known As A Dumb Guy’

During his Saturday rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump took aim at Joe Biden’s intelligence ahead of next week’s debate before highlighting his experience with the format, ABC News reported.

“He’s a dumb guy,” Trump said. “Always known as a dumb guy. But we look forward to seeing him in the debate. He’s got a lot more experience. He’s got 47 years. I’ve got 3 1/2 years. So we’ll see. But he’s got 47 years of experience.”

Trump’s attacks echoed comments he made at the Pittsburgh rally earlier this week when he took aim at Biden’s mental health.

“This guy doesn’t have a clue. He doesn’t know where the hell he is. This guy doesn’t know he’s alive.”

Per National Post, Trump also called the former vice president “stupid” during a speech in front of the White House for a U.S. Labor Day conference.

“Biden’s a stupid person. You know that,” he said.

Elsewhere, during an Ohio campaign event on Monday, Trump claimed that Biden is unable to speak without a teleprompter.

Despite Trump’s consistent stream of attacks on Biden’s mental fitness, the president has — in recent weeks — been focusing on his opponent’s debating skills. Notably, the head of state suggested earlier this week that Biden struggles with cognitive issues before claiming that the Democrat will perform well in the debates.

As The Inquisitr reported, Trump campaign Communications Director Tim Murtaugh appeared on Fox News Monday and noted Biden’s long political career and successful performances in debates throughout his time in the field.

As noted by ABC News, Trump’s advisers have allegedly asked the Republican nominee to tone-down his criticisms of Biden’s psychological fitness as part of his campaign’s purported plan to raise expectations for the Democrat’s performance. The shift in strategy comes after months of the U.S. leader’s criticisms of his opponent’s mental fitness and claims that he is unfit for office.

When asked by the publication about Trump’s attacks on his cognitive health, Biden appeared unfazed.

“Watch me, Mr. President. Watch me. Look at us both, what we say, what we do, what we control, what we know, what kind of shape we’re in.”

Sean Rayford / Getty Images

Per ABC News, Trump has been undergoing debate preparation with top advisers such as Jason Miller, Chris Christie, and Jared Kushner — a shift from his lack of preparation for the first face-off against Hillary Clinton in 2016. As The Inquisitr reported, the U.S. ledaer’s team is allegedly looking for ways to exploit Biden’s weaknesses and push him to make unsatisfactory or incoherent responses.