‘Big Brother 22’ Week 8 Spoilers: Veto Players Chosen For OTEV Comp

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 22.

The Week 8 Power of Veto (POV) competition is upon us, now that a new Head of Household (HOH) has been crowned and they have named two nominees for eviction. As previously revealed by The Inquisitr, Cody Calafiore took home the HOH win Thursday night after Da’Vonne Rogers was evicted. He subsequently nominated Kevin Campbell and David Alexander for eviction. On Saturday afternoon, the players were chosen for the POV, which will be the notorious OTEV competition.

According to Big Brother Daily on Twitter, Enzo Palumbo, Nicole Franzel, and Tyler Crispen are the Veto players alongside HOH Cody, and nominees David and Kevin. Rumblings on the live feeds after the selection revealed David pulled the Houseguest’s Choice chip and chose Enzo. Last night, David talked about the Veto with Christmas Abbott, and it seemed like he would have selected her as their conversation was based around her interest in prizes over power. These prizes are a part of the Neighbor Week twist which includes temptations.

Christmas told David she would not attempt to win the Veto if she was chosen to play but would be going for whatever money was offered. This would higher David’s chances of winning, but he decided to go with Enzo instead.

Some of the houseguests were confused at this decision and discussed why it might have happened this afternoon.

CBS

Dani Briones was confused over the decision, telling Kevin she thought David would have chosen Christmas. Kevin explained that David believes Enzo will throw the competition and has no interest in winning. Enzo had told Kevin earlier in the day that he would be going for the prizes, and he didn’t care what anyone thought about it.

Nicole has admitted she will be gunning for the Veto and doesn’t care about the temptations. Tyler is also supposedly going to be going for the Veto victory, based on a conversation with Memphis Garrett. Memphis told Tyler to go hard for the win because Cody is his friend, and that Christmas will likely go up should Kevin or David come off the block. Tyler and Christmas have a final two deal, while the fitness trainer is also in a final three alliance with Enzo and Memphis.

The Committee is starting to fall apart as there is distrust among several of its members. Things will definitely come to a head this Thursday when an unprecedented triple eviction will take place sending home three houseguests one right after the other. Someone from the controlling alliance is bound to go home.