Paris Hilton Slays In Pink Savage X Fenty Lingerie: ‘Ready?’

Paris Hilton treated her 12.9 million Instagram followers to a short clip of her wearing lingerie from Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty line. Her fans appeared to appreciate the whole mood of the post.

The model’s short video contained a warning label for fierce content.

“Fierce Content. May contain a whole mood. U ready?” read the notice, which was over a blurred out image of Paris.

Then, the photo of Paris came into focus, and she did look fierce.

In the image, Paris wore a hot pink piece of lingerie from the brand. The garment had adjustable straps that went over her shoulder and separated into two on the lower half. A hint of the sheer lace covered her side boob.

Paris also wore a pair of matching lacy gloves that went well over her elbow. She hugged herself, and on one hand, the model wore a sparkly butterfly ring over the top of her gloved finger.

The model’s long highlighted blond hair cascaded down her back and over her shoulder in loose waves from a high half ponytail teased for extra volume. She accessorized with a necklace and intricate earrings.

In the pose, she looked back at the camera’s lens over her shoulder with her full lips slightly open and an intense look in her beautiful eyes.

The clip received a lot of love from fans of Paris and the lingerie. At least 345,000 Instagram users viewed the video with nearly 35,000 hitting the like button, and 565 of them also took the time to leave an uplifting comment. Many of those who replied chose the flame emoji to represent that they thought she looked hot visually.

“Gorgeous. That’s my birthday girl!!!! I’m considering this a birthday present,” wrote one excited fan who added red heart-eye emoji and hearts.

“What a powerful combo! I cannot wait to see more, Paris,” a second devotee gushed, including raised hands, a waving hand, and a red heart.

“Yes, queen! You literally never age. Oh, and they most certainly are not ready, Paris. This look is pure fire,” declared a third follower along with diamonds and a rose.

“OMG! This is my favorite fashion show ever. I can’t wait to see what you wear. Yay,” a fourth Instagram user enthused, adding a blue butterfly.

Paris often treats her fans to photos of herself working and going about her star-studded life. The Inquisitr previously reported that she teamed up with teen sensation JoJo Siwa, and both women had on pink.