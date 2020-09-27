Ted Cruz Says Democrats Will Try To ‘Destroy’ Supreme Court Nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz released a statement on Saturday addressing Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. In particular, Cruz issued a dire warning about the Democratic Party’s purported plan of attack on the nominee.

“Though Judge Barrett’s credentials are impeccable, I have no doubt Senate Democrats will try to destroy her reputation for political gain, because they already tried to do just that,” he wrote, referring to the sexual assault allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh that Democratic lawmakers seized on during his appointment process.

Cruz also pointed to Democrat lawmakers’ treatment of Comey during her nomination to the Seventh Circuit and accused them of focusing on her religious faith as opposed to her qualifications.

“It was a shameful exercise of religious bigotry, the likes of which should have long ago been relegated to the history books,” he wrote.

According to Cruz, Barrett has the credentials to serve on the United States Supreme Court and already undergone an extensive vetting during the previously mentioned circuit court hearings.

“Let me be clear: Democrats’ expected attempts to derail this process, along with their contempt for Judge Barrett and her faith, will not impede this nomination.”

Cruz also took to Twitter to express his support for Barrett, who he claimed would thrive in the potential position and effectively uphold U.S. law.

As reported by Breitbart, Sen. Dianne Feinstein was the focus of ire in 2017 when she pressed Barrett on her Catholic beliefs during her appointment process.

“I think in your case, professor, when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you.”

Feinstein continued to suggest that this belief would influence her handling of essential issues that affect the United States.

Democrats have thus far been critical of Barrett’s past comments on the Affordable Care Act and suggested her selection is part of a plan to destroy the legislation. As The Inquisitr reported, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Saturday expressed these sentiments and suggested that Barrett’s appointment would put Americans at risk of losing their health care amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed over 200,000 Americans. Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris echoed Pelosi and also sounded the alarm on Barrett’s purported threat to women’s right to choose.

Per CBC, if Barrett makes it to the Supreme Court, she could dramatically shift the federal judiciary and push U.S. law toward conservatism, which would have far-reaching implications for issues like abortion.