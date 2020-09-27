Carmen Electra Sizzles In A Sexy Black Pantsuit And A Matching Corset

Carmen Electra has stunned her 1.2 million followers on Instagram by sharing a sexy photo of herself in a black pantsuit with a revealing corset underneath. The shared snapshot was met with plenty of heart and fire emojis from her adoring fans.

The 48-year-old entertainer shook things up by posing for a sultry snapshot that was featured in Runway Magazine. She wore an all-black outfit that had a sparkling tint to it and an eye-catching leopard print throughout. The long-sleeve jacket featured the animal print running down the arms and silk fabric on the lapel and also on the pocket flaps. The jacket was fitted, which accentuated Carmen’s petite waistline. She had it buttoned in the middle, but then it gapped in all the right places exposing the flirty black corset that could be seen underneath. The cups pushed her bosom up just enough to flaunt some cleavage with a little dip in between for some extra spice. The rest of the garment seemed to cling to her midsection.

It appears that the corset may have been attached to the pants. The dressy bottoms were slightly loose-fitting and also featured a leopard print on the front and down both legs.

Carmen stood with her legs slightly apart. She had one arm bent with her hand resting on the jacket’s lapel and the other arm hanging down by her side. Her golden hair was straightened with a middle part. She had her tresses hanging loosely down her backside. Her head was slightly bent as she stared right into the camera with her lips parted. Carmen sported a huge antique-looking ring on one of her fingers that had a red gem in the middle.

As she posed for the snapshot, Carmen stood seductively in front of a black background that was reminiscent of snakeskin. It had a scaly texture that added to the allure of the photo.

Her excited admirers gushed over her sexy style and quickly took to the comments to share their excitement.

“U are just electrifying sweetheart,” one of her followers told her.

“The worlds most amazing, beautiful woman ever,” said another excited fan.

“Love that outfit. It’s professional and sexy at the same time,” observed a third person.

Carmen showed off her fit physique in more leopard spots, only this time she was in a skimpy bikini. Last month she posted herself wearing a barely-there bathing suit that totally amazed her Instagram followers. She said she had gained some weight during quarantine, however, people didn’t seem to mind at all and they quickly told her that as well.