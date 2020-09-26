Nene Leakes Claims She Was ‘Forced’ Off Of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’

After saying that she had made the decision to leave the show that made her famous, Nene Leakes shed a little more light on exactly what happened between her and Bravo producers.

During a conversation on social media, Nene revealed that she feels she was forced by the network to step away from the Real Housewives of Atlanta, as People reported.

The new details emerged when a fan asked the reality star if she might be getting her own spin-off after leaving the franchise.

“They don’t think I deserve to work at all in any [capacity],” she replied.

When she was pressed to expand, she responded that she felt forced to leave.

“It sound[s] like they forced you out!” one person wrote.

“They definitely did,” Nene said.

Fans were shocked to learn earlier this month that the Atlanta OG wouldn’t be returning to the show for its 13th season.

“Thank you to all of you guys that have been showing me a lot of love and support as of late. I feel you, I hear you. I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation. There has been a lot of emotion flying on both sides,” she said at the time. “It has been hard, and I have made the very hard and difficult decision to not be a part of Real Housewives of Atlanta season 13.”

She explained that while the decision wasn’t easy, after an intense ride for over a decade, she would no longer be a part of the series.

Marcus Ingram / Getty Images

Bravo producers wished her well and thanked her for being a part of RHOA while leaving the door open for her to perhaps return in the future. Andy Cohen honored the long-time star with photos of the two of them together, adding that she was an icon. He said that he would miss her and hoped to work with her again someday.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the star was reportedly holding out on signing up for another round because she wanted to make more money. In the 12th season, she was paid more than any other of the women, earning $2.85 million for the year. Kandi Burruss followed close behind, with $2.3 million.

It wasn’t just money that prompted the departure, it seems. Nene also apparently felt that she was being unfairly attacked by her co-stars.

There were rumors that she might leave for another network, but so far, no other project has been announced.