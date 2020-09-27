Kaitlyn Bristowe Goes 1990s Glam While Flaunting Fit Figure

Former Bachelorette star and social media sensation Kaitlyn Bristowe took a break from the Dancing With the Stars grind to update her popular Instagram feed on Saturday, September 26. In her latest post, the 35-year-old podcast host and noted fitness fanatic shared a comical reel in which she projected sheer 1990s glam while showing off her slender, gym-honed physique.

In the caption that accompanied the short clip, Bristowe further tapped into the throwback spirit by musing about a potential exchange of Gushers candies for Dunkaroos dippable cookies, both of which first appeared on store shelves in the early ’90s. She further captured the spirit of the decade by using the Spice Girls’ “Say You’ll Be There” — which reached No. 3 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1996 — as a backing track in the video.

Whether they were in-tune with the post’s distinct retro vibes or simply impressed by her athletic frame and striking appearance, a significant portion of Bristowe’s 1.8 million followers took to the comments section with public words of affection for the silly, but sultry share.

“An idol,” stated one fan of Bristowe’s look.

“My dear you look amazing,” added another admirer. “I’m cheering for you on ‘Dancing with the Stars’.”

“I never knew how much I needed that caption,” joked a third fan. “Or some gushers.”

“I see your Gushers and raise you a Fruit by the Foot!” added another lover of erstwhile snack foods.

As the Instagram reel began, the Spice Girls’ iconic chorus commenced in unison and the camera panned in toward Bristowe, who promptly turned her head to face it. Her golden blond hair flowed downward on both sides, extending out from beneath a black and white, houndstooth-patterned bucket hat. Meanwhile, her lips had an eye-catching cherry-red hue.

The reality TV veteran held a large, vintage cellular phone that rivaled the size of her forearm as she was documented, pressing it to her ear as if she were in the middle of a call. She further accessorized in throwback fashion with a dark, laced choker on her neck and layered scrunchies in magenta, yellow and dark green on one of her wrists.

Bristowe completed the look with a white, spaghetti-strap top that left her navel exposed, a loose-fitting pair of stonewashed jeans and bright white hi-tops.

Bristowe’s latest share quickly caught the collective eyes of her fans, racking up more than 20,000 double-taps in just two hours after appearing on her feed. Meanwhile, 300-plus comments had been left as of this writing.

As shared previously by The Inquisitr, Bristowe made waves by putting fellow DWTS competitor and Tiger King subject Carole Baskin on notice in a post earlier this month.