Kanye West Spotted Partying In Haiti Without Kim Kardashian As Divorce Rumors Swirl

Rumors that the marriage between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian is on the rocks have been swirling for weeks, and after being spotted partying in Haiti without his wife, the divorce chatter has only intensified.

As The Sun reported, West is in Haiti without his four kids and spouse to meet with Haitian President Jovenel Moise for a guided tour of the area. While there, he was recorded dancing and hanging out with locals. In the videos, he wears a white shirt, white sneakers, and black and cream pants.

At first, West can be seen sitting in a chair looking at his phone as male and female performers dressed in light blue and yellow perform for the crowd.

After sitting for a bit, a woman dressed in colorful traditional garb, with a short red skirt, white bandeau top, and multi-colored shawl dances over to his chair and encourages him to join in the fun.

He holds the hand of the woman as they swing across the dance floor. Around them, a crowd of onlookers cheers and dances with them while drums beat in the background.

West can be seen smiling, laughing, and chatting as he attempts to perform the dance moves with the group.

The visit comes just days after he visited Jamaica before landing on Friday at the Hugo Chávez International Airport in the city of Cap-Haïtien.

The rapper hasn’t revealed why he is traveling in the middle of his attempt to run for president in 2020 as the head of the Birthday Party, but he sent out a few tweets while he was there that lend some insight into his train of thought.

“Haiti is where our people started the first revolution that freed us from slavery,” he wrote in one tweet.

“WE ARE HERE TO COMPLETE THE REVOLUTION WE ARE ARE BUILDING THE FUTURE,” he tweeted in a second.

The second message was accompanied by a picture of a group of Black men and women gathered in a crowd looking towards what appears to be a raised platform where West was presumably standing.

Meanwhile, Kim has been at home with their children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the pair are apparently facing a difficult time in their marriage and Kim has reportedly prepared herself to end their marriage if the rapper’s mental health situation doesn’t improve.

Lars Niki / Getty Images

“Kim has the whole divorce planned out, but she’s waiting for him to get through his latest episode,” a source said.