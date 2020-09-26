More Former Trump Staffers Are Planning To Speak Out Against The President Before The Election, Report Says

A Friday report from NBC Los Angeles claimed that more former staffers from Donald Trump’s White House are planning to speak out against the president in the final stretch before November’s election.

Notably, Miles Taylor, former chief of staff at the Department of Homeland Security who spoke out against Trump, said he has been working to recruit others to his cause. According to Taylor, Trump regularly weaponized the DHS for political purposes and asked officials to break the law.

“Those who witnessed the president’s unfitness for office up close have a moral obligation to share their assessment with the electorate,” he said.

Along with Taylor’s group, The Republican Political Alliance for Integrity and Reform, the like-minded Republican Voters Against Trump is working to galvanize members of the GOP who are opposed to the U.S. leader to push him from the Oval Office. Sarah Longwell, a strategic director at the latter, claimed that the group’s efforts stemmed from research on “soft” supporters of the president.

“While these voters disliked Trump intensely, they didn’t trust the media, they didn’t trust Democrats, they didn’t trust the leaks. Who’s a credible messenger? It was people like them.”

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci — who is working on an anti-Trump documentary — has also been connecting with voters and trying to convince on-the-fence Americans to vote Democratic.

“We have to keep the pressure on, and so for me it’s a multimedia approach. It’s radio, it’s podcasts, it’s Twitter, it’s television and it’s movies. As a citizen all I’ve tried to do is provide a surgeon general’s warning.”

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The NBC Los Angeles report spotlights a movement that has been seen in some form or another across the years as many former Trump administration staffers either publicly or privately sound the alarm on the inner workings of the head of state’s White House. A recent report from TIME echoed the findings and claimed that former Trump officials appear to be speaking out against their former boss at an increased pace.

Rick Wilson, who co-founded the Lincoln Project, has claimed that time is running out for potential dissenters to raise their voice and suggested that the present is a crucial moment that could be used to tilt the outcome of the election.

Nevertheless, TIME noted that the head of state’s approval rating has remained virtually unchanged, shedding doubt on the effectiveness of such pushback. As The Inquisitr reported, the Friday Rasmussen Reports’ Friday Daily Presidential Tracking Poll marked the end of 10 straight weeks with Trump’s approval rating over 50 percent — the longest streak since his inauguration in 2017.