Halle Berry, 54, Shows Off Sultry Look In Plunging, Cleavage-Baring Top

Halle Berry is showing off her age-defying good looks in a revealing new Instagram picture.

The 54-year-old took to the social media site on Saturday to show off an artistic, black-and-white shot of herself wearing a plunging, fringe-adorned top that showed off plenty of cleavage. With her head facing upward and head tilted slightly to the side, the actress had her mouth slightly open as she shot a sultry look toward the camera. The photo had an artistic tilt, with a flare of light from behind Berry’s head and her hair blowing in the wind.

The snap was a big hit with her fans, racking up more than 25,000 likes and plenty of gushing comments from fans in less than an hour.

“You are one impressive woman,” one fan commented.

“Every picture you take is a stunner!” added another.

Others were impressed at how she has been looking so good for more than three decades now. After becoming a leading lady in the 1990s, Berry has earned something of a second life through her growing social media following. She regularly takes to Instagram to show off some revealing snaps, and has amassed a following of more than 6.6 million fans.

“How is it humanly possible to be known for being smoking hot sense the early 90’s. What the hell,” a fan wrote, adding a series of fire emoji.

In the caption for the photo, Berry credited a person she called “one of my favorite people,” noted photographer Cliff Watts. He is known for his fashion and celebrity photography. She also linked to Watts’s own Instagram page, which had some other snaps with Berry including one that she had shared earlier in the month to announce that her most recent project had been picked up by Netflix. Like the shot that Berry shared on Saturday, this one was taken in black and white and showed the actress pointing a finger toward at the camera lens, showing off a large ring on her finger and the length of her arm extending back from the foreground.

Watts had shared the picture in his own feed along with a word of congratulations for the actress.

As The Inquisitr reported, Berry has been using her social media presence for more than just sharing some revealing snaps of herself. This week, she took to the picture-sharing site to post a photo of herself showing off her long and lean figure in workout gear and a message encouraging her supporters to go out and vote.