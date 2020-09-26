Yaslen Clemente Rocks Laced-Up Crop Top And Daisy Dukes And Reveals The Way To Her Heart

Model Yaslen Clemente gave her 2.2 million followers a thrilling combination of two of their favorite things in her most recent Instagram update. On Saturday afternoon, she shared a sultry snap of herself in a revealing ensemble and performing an activity most fans have never witnessed the curvy fitness trainer doing.

She posed in front of a metal tray holding two gigantic cheeseburgers wrapped in paper and a basket of fries, and held a french fry up to her mouth with a happy smile on her face. She used the hashtag “foodie” in the caption.

Almost all of Yaslen’s prolific social media posts show her scantily clad, but this location was a slight departure from her frequent poses poolside in a bikini or in the gym.

The clever branding across the burgers’ top buns indicated that she was dining at the casual, health-conscious restaurant BurgerFi.

Yaslen sat on a high metal stool with her knees spread slightly apart and her booty resting against the back of the chair. It was pulled out from under the long wooden counter next to her, revealing her voluptuous thighs beneath her tiny short-shorts.

She arched her back and let one arm relax next to her body. She lifted her other shoulder, showing off the curving lines of her toned upper arm, and curved her fingers in front of her face. Her mouth opened slightly as she placed the end of the potato treat between her teeth. She turned her head parallel to her shoulder and looked slyly to one side and flashed a big grin.

Yaslen wore a color-blocked tank top with brightly-colored reversed seams and a high hem that ended just below her bust. The front fit close to her neck and featured two separate halves that were laced together with a thin string down the center. The small fit of the garment left a wide opening between her breasts, putting her enticing cleavage on display.

Her bottoms were extremely distressed cut-off denim with a high waist. Multiple openings with soft, frayed edges allowed her bronzed skin to peek through.

Jasmine’s golden curls were parted off center and grazed her shoulders.

Yaslen’s Instagram followers responded to her post with compliments for the appearance of both her and her lunch.

“I’m not sure which looks tastier you or those burgies,” contemplated one fan.

“Are you part of the menu babe,” inquired another.

“Full belly, happy heart… yum,” declared a third follower.