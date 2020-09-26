Cardi B Celebrates ‘National Daughter Day’ In Adorable Post With 2-Year-Old Kulture

Cardi B shared two adorable photos to her Instagram feed on Saturday, showcasing her 2-year-old, Kulture, for National Daughter Day.

The mother-of-one was a proud parent in the Instagram photo series shared with her 75.9 million followers, adding a pink bow emoji to her caption to indicate her love for her sweet baby girl.

For the first shot, Cardi and Kulture were located in what seemed to be their living room, with moody, all-brown interiors and a chic coffee table in the background. Cardi wore an elegant, long black gown that cut off at the sleeves and cinched at her waist. Her dark locks were cut into a short, raz0r-edged bob that beautifully framed her face. She held up baby Kulture in the photo with her two hands, smiling at her as she dangled the baby in front of her face.

For the second shot, Cardi shared an image of an older Kulture in an adorably stylish outfit. The child wore an all-hot pink getup, with a large, ballerina tulle skirt and a hoodie by Balenciaga with a blue Eiffel tower shape over a green and yellow design. She wore sparkling studs in her ears and gathered her hair up in a top bun. She also completed the look with white, Nike Air Force 1s, with white socks tucked in. The child seemed to be holding on to the string of a balloon, which could be seen in the reflective glass behind her.

Within minutes of posting, fans went wild for the two shots, with over 790,000 likes and 3,300 comments. Numerous people showed their love for Cardi and her daughter, as many praised their relationship (as well as both their senses of style).

“She’s just as beautiful as can be,” one user commented, adding a heart eyes emoji to their post.

“Beautiful dress, and beautiful daughter. Good job mama,” gushed another follower.

“Queen and princess,” wrote an admirer.

“Aww too cute,” one user stated, adding a teary-eyed emoji signaling the sweetness of Cardi’s sentiments.

Cardi seemed to be trying to make the most of family time, considering her recent filing for divorce from Kulture’s father, rapper Offset. As The Inquisitr recently reported, Cardi revealed why she was parting ways with her ex, putting any cheating rumors to rest and instead citing constant arguments and their growing apart as the real reason for the split.

“The reason for my divorce is not because of none of that sh*t that ever happened before. It’s not because of cheating,” she said.