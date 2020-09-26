Ashley Tisdale Flaunts Her Growing Baby Bump In Form-Fitting Dress And Cowboy Boots

Ashely Tisdale is expecting her first child.

Ashley Tisdale is pregnant with her first child with husband Christopher French. Her announcement delighted her fans and now the baby bump watch is on. The most recent sighting came on Friday as Just Jared shared a few photos of the mom-to-be in Los Angeles running a few errands and grabbing some lunch.

Ashley looked amazing in a grey form-fitting ribbed dress that hugged her small bump nicely. The short garment went up to about mid-thigh length, which showed off her well-toned legs. The sleeves stopped just short of her elbows and featured a high rounded neckline. The clingy dress not only accentuated her petite frame, but her small baby bump was quite visible as she strolled along the streets of L.A. The High School Musical star also sported a pair of black leather cowboy boots with low heels that seemed to be perfect for walking. The whole ensemble appeared to be a comfortable choice to run around in.

The former Disney Channel actress accessorized the outfit with a short chain necklace, small hoop earrings, and a few bracelets adorning her arm. To protect her eyes from the sun’s rays, Ashley wore round tinted sunglasses. She also had a white mask covering her nose and mouth as she ran her errands.

Ashley’s golden blond locks was swept up into a low bun with the sides of her hair tucked behind her ears. She had an unusually shaped Louis Vuitton crossbody bag draped across her front, which left her hands free for other things. The rectangular purse had two tones of brown and gold studs around the edge and across the top. The top half of the strap that went around her shoulders was the same pattern as the purse itself. About halfway down, the strap turned into a gold chain that attached to the bag.

Ashley was seen stepping out of a black vehicle as she got ready to enjoy her day. The 35-year-old expectant mom was said to have eaten some lunch at the Urth Caffe in L.A. It wasn’t indicated whether she ate alone or if she met up with someone else for a bite to eat.

It’s only been just over a week since Ashley made her baby announcement on her Instagram with pictures of her and Christopher posing together. Her expanding belly was obvious in the photos and her followers, as well as her best pals, including her BFF, Vanessa Hudgens, were thrilled for the soon-to-be parents. She had previously revealed that her first trimester has been a bit of a challenge, but she said how grateful she is to be experiencing this gift.