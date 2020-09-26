Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Insane 9-Month Post-Partum Body In A Skimpy Red Bikini

“The World’s Hottest Nurse” Lauren Drain stunned her 3.8 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a short video clip in which she showed off her incredible physique nine months after having her baby girl. Lauren was on a pristine white sand beach with the water crashing into frothy waves and lapping gently against the shore. She showcased her sculpted figure in a skimpy two-piece that left little to the imagination.

The sky above was a breathtaking blue, and the sun shone down on Lauren’s bronzed body. Her bikini cups were tiny triangles of red fabric trimmed in black, with thin black straps stretching around her neck and back. Her sculpted shoulders were on full display in the look, and her muscular arms were visible as she raised them in the air. She paired the minuscule top with matching thong bottoms that likewise featured tiny portions of red fabric with thin black straps stretching over her hips. She layered a flirty red miniskirt over top of the look, and added a few bracelets to accessorize. She was barefoot, and had her hair pulled back in a half-up style.

Lauren started out the video by posing with her hands on her hips, and then pinched the skin on her toned stomach between her fingers as the camera zoomed in on her body. She mentioned in the caption that the clip was filmed when she was nine months postpartum, and she proudly showcased her fit figure in the revealing look. She used the clip of her strutting her stuff down a gorgeous beach in Mexico to promote a fall fitness challenge she had available on her website.

The fit mama had a huge smile on her face throughout the entire share, and she shimmied and shook as Ciara’s song “Level Up” played.

Her fans absolutely loved the sizzling update, and the post received over 16,000 likes within six hours. It also racked up 165 comments from her audience in the same time span.

“Way to go. You look amazing in such a short period of time. The discipline and hard work shows. You have every right to be proud of yourself,” one fan wrote.

“Love following your postpartum journey. Looking fab as always,” another follower remarked.

“Gorgeous before baby, and gorgeous after,” a third fan commented.

“You are simply goals,” yet another follower added.

