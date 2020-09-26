Sommer Ray Shows Off Booty Gains In Playful Instagram Video

American fitness guru Sommer Ray brightened up plenty of fans’ weekends on Saturday, September 26, when she shared a playful new video of herself with her 25.5 million Instagram followers.

The 24-year-old was recorded inside of her home gym for the footage, as posters of herself and gym equipment were visible in the background. Sommer positioned herself directly in front of the camera and switched between a number of sexy and playful dance moves. She stood with the front of her body facing the camera as she shimmied her chest and walked backwards. The footage also displayed her from her back as she shook her booty and swung her hips. The model sported a wide smile throughout the clip, emitting a fun, happy vibe.

Her long, highlighted, blond hair was pulled back into a low-hanging, messy bun. She also sported a yellow baseball cap, which had the initials S.R. on it, over her locks.

The beauty’s killer curves were on show as she wore a revealing workout ensemble that was designed by her own brand, Sommer Ray Collection.

The skimpy, dark-hued, galaxy-print top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, and cut-outs that wrapped around her midriff. The skintight garment’s plunging neckline exposed some of the models’ cleavage, while its cropped design displayed her chiseled core. Sommer teamed the top with matching formfitting leggings that displayed her hips and pert derriere.

In the post’s caption, Sommer told her multiple of followers to go buy the outfit she was rocking in the video. She also mentioned that her hats “just dropped,” before tagging her clothing company’s Instagram handle.

The video was uploaded less than one hour ago and has already received a large amount of support from Instagram users — more than 700,000 views and 107,000 likes. Nearly 1,000 followers also headed to the comments section to compliment Sommer on her toned physique, good looks, and choice of attire.

“This set looks amazing,” one admirer commented.

“You look absolutely scrumptious,” a second user chimed in, adding a number of heart-eye emoji.

“So great and wonderful,” added a third fan, following their compliment with a number of red heart emoji.

“She gets thicker and thicker, it’s like it doesn’t stop,” a fourth individual asserted, inundating their comment with fire emoji.

Sommer has posted a lot of sizzling content this month promoting her collection. On September 3, she shared several images of herself in an assortment of swimsuits that she designed, as reported by The Inquisitr. That post has received more than 800,000 likes.