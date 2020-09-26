Jen Selter Stretches Out On The Beach In A Skimpy Bikini

Fitness model Jen Selter thrilled her 12.6 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a steamy video in which she rolled around on a sandy beach wearing a barely-there two-piece swimsuit. The sand around her was covered in footprints, and the waves lapped gently at the shore. The water stretched out to the horizon, and the sky above transformed into various shades of pastel hues as the sun set.

Jen showcased her chiseled curves in a bikini with a simple yet sexy silhouette. The top resembled a sports bra, with a basic scooped neckline and thick straps that extended over her shoulders. The garment dipped low in the front, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and the fabric stretched over her curves and back. Plenty of her toned stomach was on display in the look as well.

She paired the athletic bikini top with matching bottoms that likewise had a simple silhouette. The bottoms dipped low in the front, keeping her flat stomach exposed, and straps stretched high over her hips on either side. They were a thong-style, with a small triangular patch of fabric nestled on her lower back. Her gravity-defying rear was visible in the clip as she twisted her curves, showing her backside to the camera.

Jen’s hair was loose, and cascaded down her chest and back in a straight yet tousled style. She switched poses throughout the video, starting by stretching out across the sand and posing seductively for the camera. She walked along the shore at one point, the water lapping at her ankles, and in another portion of the update she gazed out at the setting sun.

She paired the smoking-hot clip with a caption in which she discussed sunsets, and got vulnerable and honest with her followers. Her fans loved the share, and the post received over 221,700 views within 19 hours of going live. It also racked up 381 comments from her audience.

“Love this view!!!” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of flame emoji and a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“My favorite girl is flawless,” another follower commented.

“I can never get enough of you,” a third fan added.

“Marry me goddess,” yet another follower remarked.

