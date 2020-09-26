Bri Teresi Spotlights Her Sinuous Figure & Perky Assets In Low-Cut Dress

Bri Teresi, the model and influencer best known for her work with the iconic fashion brand Guess, uploaded multiple fetching photographs of her statuesque body with her latest Instagram update. In the Saturday, September 26 post, the Auburn, California native thrilled her 1 million followers by appearing in a low-cut, floral-print dress that allowed for an ample display of her bodily attributes.

The 25-year-old credited one of her most frequent collaborators, photographer Jeremy Lee, for the sexy spread in the accompanying caption. And her adoring masses continue to praise the partnership, taking to the comments section in droves to publicly declare their appreciation for Teresi’s latest visual offering.

“So beautiful!” raved one enthusiastic supporter. “Love the places you get to see!”

“Hi princess,” greeted another admirer. “You have a perfect physique, you are so sexy.”

“I am speechless,” claimed a third fan, who still managed to praise Teresi’s appearance. “You always look beautiful.”

“Wow,” exclaimed another impassioned commenter. “It is always [a] pleasure to admire your Beauty, Bri.”

In the opening shot of the multi-snap pictorial, Teresi was captured standing between two sections of plants in a vineyard. In the background, a large tree, other vegetation and a manmade structure were all visible beyond a narrow road or path. However, they were out of focus in the photo, as Lee focused his lens on Teresi’s lanky frame.

With her legs parted slightly and firmly planted to the ground beneath her, Teresi held her arms up high in the shot, running both hands through her golden locks as the picture was snapped.

Her dress was primarily teal, but the breadth of its fabric was emblazoned with a recurring white floral print. Its straps were exceedingly thing, allowing for a clear view of her arms, shoulders and upper chest. Meanwhile, its scanty cups covered the brunt of her bustline, while still offering a glimpse of her perky assets and cleavage.

Just below the garment, which only extended to her upper thighs, Teresi’s gym-honed legs were well-evidenced in the bottom half of the photo’s frame.

The other picture in the slideshow found Teresi in the same outfit and location, however, she had turned away from the camera, providing a back-to-side view of her sinuous physique in the process. Moreover, the model appeared to be in closer proximity to the device that documented her.

In this shot, her hands now rested at her sides and her hair was flowing out wildly as if she had been snapped in the midst of a head turn.

Teresi’s latest spread made a clear impression on her followers and was on the cusp of notching its 3,000th like as of this writing.

Earlier this week, Teresi showed off even more skin in an update that showed her wearing nothing but a robe while on-set at a photo shoot.