Cindy Prado Slays In A Sexy Sports Bra & Bicycle Shorts

In her latest Instagram share, model Cindy Prado thrilled her 1.6 million followers with a steamy series of shots taken outdoors. The pictures were taken in Miami Beach, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and Cindy stood on a sidewalk surrounded by greenery and palm trees. The sun shone down on her enviable figure, and she showed off her curves in a sexy workout ensemble.

Cindy wore a strappy sports bra in a khaki shade that looked stunning against her sun-kissed skin. The garment had triangular cups that hugged her ample assets, and a thick band that stretched around her back. There were several additional straps that criss-crossed her body, highlighting her cleavage and chiseled stomach.

She paired the top with matching bottoms in the same hue. The bottoms were high-waisted, with the thick waistband coming right to her belly button. However, Cindy tantalized her fans by hooking one thumb in the waistband and tugging it down slightly, showing off more of her flat stomach. The shorts were crafted from a fabric that clung to her curves, stretching over her hips and muscular thighs. The ensemble displayed plenty of skin, and she accessorized with a pair of white-and-silver over-the-ear headphones as well as an Apple watch.

She held a beverage can in her hand, and gazed right at the camera with a sultry look on her face in the first shot. In the third photo, Cindy turned her body to show off the back of the ensemble. Her pert posterior was on full display, and she gazed over her shoulder as her long locks tumbled down her back in soft waves.

She shared snaps taken from a few different angles, and continued to flaunt her bombshell body in every photo. The fifth and final image of the series featured Cindy gazing off into the distance, her legs spread slightly in a way that highlighted her shapely calves. She played with a strand of her blond locks and held a beverage can in the other hand.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 5,400 likes and 98 comments within 25 minutes of going live.

“Absolutely gorgeous and stunning!!!” one fan wrote, followed by a string of emoji.

“Cindy Prado the queen,” another follower remarked.

“Wow!” a third fan chimed in, including a trio of rose emoji in the comment.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Cindy shared a collection of snaps in which she posed in the Miami Design District wearing an edgy jacket as a dress. Her all-black outfit showed off her fit legs, and she even shared a short video clip that highlighted her sultry strut.