Qimmah Russo Shows Off Insane Curves In Skimpy Top And Cheetah-Print Leggings

American fitness trainer Qimmah Russo blessed social media feeds on Saturday, September 26, when she shared some revealing new photos of herself on Instagram.

The 26-year-old Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed in front of a large building for the three-slide series. Qimmah struck three candid yet sultry poses as she sat on a concrete wall. In the first image, she pushed her chest out and crossed her ankles. She rested one hand on the wall and had the other midair. She directed her gaze straight into the camera’s lens. In the second snapshot, she leaned backward as she pulled her bottoms down slightly and parted her legs, exuding sexy energy. The third photo displayed her in a similar pose as the first image. The model wore a pout on her face in every frame.

Her long, raven hair was parted in the middle and styled in slight waves that cascaded down her back and over her shoulders.

Qimmah showed off her curvy form in a revealing and sporty ensemble from Ryderwear, an online athleticwear company. She opted for a cream-colored top that featured a single-shoulder design. The garment tightly hugged her assets as it displayed just a hint of cleavage. Her chiseled core was also on display as the top reached just below her chest.

She teamed the top with a pair of formfitting, cheetah-print leggings that appeared to be made out of a stretchy, soft material that showcased her hips and bodacious derriere. She sported a pair of black sneakers as well.

In the post’s caption, the model hoped that her followers had a “Blessed Saturday,” before telling them that they shape their own lives and create their own joy. She urged them to make themselves a priority.

The images were among social media users, amassing more than 4,000 likes in just two hours after being uploaded. Dozens of fans also spoke out on the model’s physique, beauty, and outfit in the comments section.

“Thanks! Same to you Qimmah! I really appreciate your awesome and inspiring words! Very cool and gorgeous pics,” one person wrote, replying to the model’s caption.

“My God! You are amazing,” chimed in a second admirer.

“Bless you gorgeous,” a third person added, following their words with numerous heart-eye and pink heart emoji.

“Grrrr, you look amazing,” asserted a fourth individual, adding a heart-eye emoji to the end of their compliment.

The model recently stunned her 1.6 million Instagram followers in another post that showed her in a red, skintight, mini dress.