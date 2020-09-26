Demi Rose Flaunts Cleavage, Poses On Her Knees Wearing Unzipped Thong Bodysuit And Heels: ‘Meow’

Demi Rose Mawby took to Instagram on Saturday afternoon with her latest update, in which the famously curvy social media sensation struck a pair of coquettish poses that had her 14.7 million supporters begging for more. The post racked up 25,000 likes in less than an hour after it was uploaded.

The British model geotagged her location in Ibiza, Spain. She posed in a luxurious bedroom featuring a rich gray and white brocaded headboard with a dark wood panel across the top. The bed was dressed with crisp white sheets and flanked on either side by silver end tables and matching lamps with petite round shades.

In the first snap, Demi posed at the foot of the bed with both arms out to the side and her fingers running through her long, mahogany curls. She cocked her shapely hips and crossed her left thigh in front of her right, emphasizing her incredible hourglass figure.

She wore a long-sleeved light gray bodysuit featuring a zipper up the center, which the buxom brunette opened well below her curvaceous breasts to expose her incredible cleavage. She tagged the brand Fashion Nova for the outfit.

The second half of the racy post was a scintillating video embellished with a sparkle filter.

The still image introducing the clip pictured Demi on the center of the bed with her legs together and folded beneath her body. She faced the camera with her backside and balanced herself with her fingertips and outstretched arms. The posterior of the garment was a high cut thong that rested nearly at her waist on either side, displaying almost all of her bare booty.

As the reel played, it became clear that she leaned forward slightly to maximize the view of her rear end, which swelled impressively above her translucent high heels. A bright light reflected from the heels onto the bottom of her derriere. Additionally, the shoes attracted a huge portion of the shimmering effect from the filter.

No less than her hair, however. Demi’s deep brown tresses were brushed behind both shoulders and cascaded down the middle of her back, grazing the small triangle of fabric that rose up from between her cheeks. As the camera slowly panned closer and focus zoomed upwards to center on her curls, they were dotted with a bevy of glittering light.

Demi’s Instagram followers flooded her page with praise for the voluptuous beauty.

“This woman is fine af,” declared one fan. At the time of this writing, six other admirers agreed with the comment.

“Stunningly gorgeous,” praised another.