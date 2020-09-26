Brit Manuela Shows Off Killer Figure In Scanty Animal-Print Bikini

American beauty Brit Manuela dropped thousands of jaws around the world on Saturday, September 26, when she shared two smoking-hot new photos of herself with her 1.1 million Instagram followers.

The 26-year-old model was photographed in front of a large wall outdoors, as she struck two sultry poses. In the first photo, she stood facing the camera with one hand over her eyes, likely to keep the sun out of her face. She popped one hip out and stared directly into the lens as she pouted, emitting a sultry vibe. In the second snapshot, she sat down on a wooden bench and put both arms across her face. She leaned back against the wall, putting her figure on display.

Her long, brunette hair was styled in slight, natural-looking waves that cascaded down her back.

Brit showed off her killer curves in a skimpy animal-print bathing suit from House of CB, a British luxury womenswear company. Her bikini top featured two thin straps that went over her shoulders and down her back, and tiny triangular cups that revealed a great deal of cleavage, and a bit of sideboob.

She teamed the top with a matching pair of scanty bottoms that showcased her curvy hips and pert booty, while their high-rise design accentuated her sculpted midsection. She accessorized the poolside look with a pair of earrings, and a necklace.

In the post’s caption, Brit shared some sage words with her followers, telling them to maintain their high “standards” regardless of the cost.

The smoking-hot image proved to be popular with social media users as it garnered more than 14,000 likes in just 40 minutes after going live. More than 300 admirers also commented on the post to vocalize their support, complimenting the model’s figure, her beauty, and her revealing bathing suit.

“Omg omg, perfect skin, body, hair, lips, face,” one individual wrote, adding numerous heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Best model in the world oh my god,” chimed in another admirer.

“You are killing me, sexy as hell,” a third fan asserted, filling their comment with a number of red heart emoji.

“Love this bikini and you,” a fourth user added.

The stunner has shared more than one eye-catching image of herself to social media this week. Just yesterday, she uploaded a post in which she rocked a blue and white bikini that sent fans into a frenzy, as reported by The Inquisitr. Those snapshots amassed more than 41,000 likes.