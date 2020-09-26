Olivia Palermo Dazzles In See-Through Light Blue Sheath For Milan Fashion Week

Olivia Palermo looked utterly chic for her arrival at Milan Fashion Week, sharing a stunning new shot to her Instagram feed.

In the photo she shared with her 6.4 million followers, Olivia was standing in the open door of a car as someone held an umbrella over her head to protect her from the rain. She wore her highlighted locks in loose waves, with the front strands tucked behind her ears and the rest falling around her shoulders. The model added a Milan, Italy, geotag to designate the locale.

The main focus of the image was definitely Olivia’s chic outfit, which featured a layered, sky-blue look that was somewhat see-through. The long skirt also had notes of coral-colored stripes down the front and gracefully fell from her hips.

A light jacket in the same color blue was worn over top, echoing a trench-like feel with similar cuts and patterns. The jacket was cinched around her waist with a tie belt and fell over the skirt as the see-through material showed the coral stripes underneath.

She accessorized the look with a gold ring on her finger, with a dark red nail polish also complementing the style.

Olivia later revealed all the details of her entire outfit in her Instagram stories, sharing that she was attending the MAX&Co. show, who designed her look. She also tagged the designer in the caption of her post and credited street style photographer Federico Avanzini.

Fans raved about Olivia’s look, as the post racked up more than 60,000 likes and over 250 comments. Followers loved not only the star’s look, but also her unique beauty, leaving numerous heart-eye and flame emoji in the comments section.

“This is beautiful Olivia,” stated a fan.

“Beauty,” one follower simply stated, adding a blue heart emoji to their comment to echo Olivia’s style.

“Oh dear! Always so perfect and chic, I just can’t,” a user gushed.

“Wow so beautiful,” proclaimed another admirer.

Fashion is definitely flourishing at the moment, as numerous events have taken place around the world — with social distancing guidelines in place, of course. Designer Christian Siriano recently staged a show in the backyard of his Westport, Connecticut, home for New York Fashion Week. The display showcased his Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection with models sporting flouncy skirts and matching masks.