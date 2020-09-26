Olivia Palermo Dazzles In See-Through Light Blue Sheath For Milan Fashion Week

Olivia Palermo looked utterly chic for her arrival at Milan Fashion Week, sharing what appeared to be a photographer’s shot to her Instagram feed.

For the photo, shared with her 6.4 million followers, Oliva was stepping outside of a car as someone held an umbrella over her head to keep her protected from the rain. She wore her brown and blond-highlighted locks in loose waves, with the front parts tucked in behind her ears and the bottoms falling around her shoulders. Numerous people peppered the shot, which featured the “Milan, Italy” geo-tag to designate the locale.

The main focus of the image was definitely Olivia’s chic outfit, which was a layered, sky-blue look that was somewhat see-through. The long skirt also had notes of melon-colored stripes down the front and gracefully fell from hips. Worn over top of the look was a light jacket in the same color blue, echoing a trench-like feel with similar cuts and patterns. The jacket was cinched around her waist with a tie belt and fell over the skirt as the see-through material showed the coral-colored stripes underneath. She accessorized the look with one giant gold ring on her right hand’s finger, with a dark red nail polish also complementing the style.

Olivia later revealed all the details of her entire outfit in her Instagram stories, sharing that she was attending the MAX & Co. show (who designed her look). She also tagged the designer in the caption of her post and credited street style photographer, Federico Avanzini.

Fans raved about Olivia’s look for the Italian occasion, as the post racked up more than 60,000 likes and over 250 comments. Followers loved not only the star’s look, but also her unique beauty, leaving numerous heart eyes and flame emoji in the comments section.

“This is beautiful Olivia,” stated a fan.

“Beauty,” one follower simply stated, adding a blue heart emoji to their comment to echo Olivia’s style.

“Oh dear! Always so perfect and chic, I just can’t,” a user gushed, celebrating the influencer’s sensibility.

“Wow so beautiful,” proclaimed another admirer.

Fashion is definitely flourishing at the moment, as numerous events have taken place around the world — with social distancing guidelines in place, of course. Designer Christian Siriano recently staged a show in the backyard of his Westport, Connecticut home for New York Fashion Week. The display showcased his Spring 2021 ready-to-wear collection with models sporting flouncy skirts and matching masks.