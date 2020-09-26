Liz Katz Shows Off Baby Bump In Tight Skin Suit At 40 Weeks Pregnant For ‘Among Us’ Cosplay

Liz joked that her baby is getting 'sus.'

Cosplay model Liz Katz paid homage to the popular social deduction game Among Us with her latest costume creation.

On Friday, Liz took to Instagram to show off her simple but effective look. In Among Us, the cartoonish characters have basic designs — they’re shaped like pills with legs. They multiplayer game is set on a spaceship, so they wear spacesuits with silver face shields and oxygen packs. Players can customize their suits by making them different colors, and Liz decided to portray a pink character.

The model rocked a shiny pink skin suit that clung to her body. The garment had to have plenty of stretch to accommodate her large baby bump. The costume also covered up almost every inch of her, including her face. However, there was an opening in the back for her long blond ponytail. The only accessory she had on was a pair of ski goggles with a single dark mirrored lens. The protective eyewear is what sold her outfit as a spacesuit.

Liz shared three photos of her look. In the first, she stood between two pieces of workout equipment inside her home. She cradled her bump with one hand and used the other to snap a mirror selfie with her phone. For the next shot, she sat down on the corner of a plush rug. One leg was bent in front of her and the other was stretched out to the side. Her hand was positioned underneath her belly again. In the final image, she pointed at her bump with her free hand.

In the caption of her post, Liz revealed that she has reached her 40th week of pregnancy. She also joked that her baby is getting “sus.” This is how Among Us Crewmates describe players whom they suspect of being deadly Impostors. In the game, the goal of an Impostor is to sneakily kill the Crewmates.

Liz’s followers seemed to love her tribute.

“I can’t lie, as soon as I saw I dropped my phone from laughing so hard. A+ for effort and creativity,” read one response to her post.

“Best Pregnancy Costume Ever!” another admirer declared.

Many commenters also made their own references to Among Us gameplay and culture in the comments section. Some fans joked about Liz and her baby “venting,” which refers to how Impostors use vents to travel around the ship.

“Babylirious kinda sus, I’m pretty sure she gonna vent to medbay soon,” read one comment.

“Babylirious” is the name that Liz and her partner, YouTuber H2O Delirious, have given their unborn daughter for now. The couple even created a separate Instagram page for her under the name.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Liz shared another pregnancy update with her fans earlier this week. The cosplayer revealed that she’s going to try for an unmedicated birth.