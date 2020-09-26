Valerie Loureda Looks Fierce In Tight Crop Top & Cheeky Daisy Dukes

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda is known for being fierce in the ring, but she also has a sharp sense of style and an incredible figure. On Saturday, she put both on display in her latest Instagram update which saw her rocking a with a tight crop top and a pair of Daisy Dukes adorned with a rhinestone fringe.

Valerie’s top was white, and it featured a low-cute neckline. It also had a racerback design in the back. Her shorts had a mid-rise waistline and a row of the sparkly fringe along the fronts of the legs. The back of the shorts was extremely short.

The celebrity wore her hair styled in two braids. She accessorized with large hoop earrings, a dangle bracelet and a watch.

The post was geotagged in Orlando. Florida. It consisted of three snaps that captured Valerie standing outside near a brick wall covered with a colorful mural.

In the first slide, Valerie faced the camera with her hands on her head. She gazed at the camera with a serious expression on her face. With her legs spread, she put her toned thighs on display. The pose also showcased her chiseled abs.

Valerie gave her followers a view of her backside in the second frame. She leaned one hand against the wall while also leaning toward it, making her derrière the focal point. She looked to one side with a smile on her face. The pose flashed a bit of her bare booty. It also showed off her shapely back and arms.

The fighter had a little fun in the last picture, which captured her from the side as she struck a pose while smiling at the lens. With one hand on the wall and one leg in front of the other, she arched her back and put her slim midsection and shapely legs on display.

In the caption, she made a flirty remark about the rhinestones.

Racking up more than 43,000 likes within an hour of being shared to her account, the post proved to be popular among her followers.

Dozens took to the comments section to dole out the compliments.

“Prettiest fighter I ever seen,” one comment read.

“You are unreal baby, very beautiful ” a second fan wrote.

“OMG you’re amazing,” a third Instagram user chimed in.

“You look great keep up the awesome work,” a fourth admirer added.

Valerie seems to keep her body in top form, and she does not seem to mind showing it off on social media every so often. Earlier this month, she shared a snap that featured her rocking a black bikini while posing on a boat.