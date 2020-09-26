Jordyn Woods Shares That She’s ‘Happy’ Tristan Thompson Incident Took Place

Jordyn Woods spoke out about some of her most difficult challenges on a recent episode of Now With Natalie, a YouTube show by Natalie Manuel Lee. The 23-year-old detailed the backlash she’s faced since the incident with Khloe Kardashian’s former beau, Tristan Thompson, and the traumatic emotional process she went through thereafter. The two made headlines in February 2019 when they were spotted kissing at a house party while Tristan was still with Khloe.

“I’m happy that I was able to become who I am today,” she stated in the interview, after detailing the journey she had to undertake. “I’m not happy that people were hurt and people had to go through what they went through. It was a lot for my family, other families, friends, and not in a million years did I ever have an intention to do anything bad to anyone I love.”

Jordyn went on to say that she felt like she didn’t have anyone to turn to, and that she didn’t know how to process her emotions. She said she felt as if everything she thought she knew was ripped away from her.

“It’s easy to beat yourself for things you could’ve done differently. But you can’t hold onto what you could’ve or should’ve done, you just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go,” she stated.

Jordyn also touched on her mental state throughout the whole ordeal and the cyberbullying she endured, which caused her to turn inward and face herself. The Instagram influencer revealed that “acceptance” and “responsibility” were some of the ways she ended up dealing with the shame and moving through it.

Fans responded to the video with an outpouring of support, showing how much they cared for the social media star and her new path. Within hours, the video racked up over 4,000 views and more than 70 comments celebrating Jordyn’s journey.

“She is so strong I could not have overcome what she experienced,” one admirer wrote.

Despite the backlash Jordyn has received from the public, she’s moving forward and going strong. She recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, The Inquisitr reported, and she definitely looked happy and peaceful for that celebration, soaking up some sun and flaunting her figure in a string bikini.