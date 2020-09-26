Jordyn Woods Shares That She’s ‘Happy’ Tristan Thompson Incident Took Place

Jordyn Woods spoke out about some of her most difficult challenges on a recent episode of Now With Natalie, a YouTube show from host Natalie Manuel Lee. The 23-year-old detailed the backlash she had to face since the incident with Khloe Kardashian’s former beau, Tristan Thompson, and the traumatic emotional process thereafter.

“I’m happy that I was able to become who I am today,” she stated in the interview, detailing the journey she had to undertake. She and Tristan made headlines in February 2019 when it was revealed the two were spotted kissing at a house party when he was still with Khloe.

“I’m not happy that people were hurt and people had to go through what they went through. It was a lot for my family, other families, friends, and not in a million years did I ever have an intention to do anything bad to anyone I love,” she noted.

Jordyn also went on to say that she felt as if she didn’t have anyone to turn to, and that she didn’t know how to process her emotions. She also explained that she felt as if all that everything she thought she knew was ripped away from her.

“It’s easy to beat yourself for things you could’ve done differently. But you can’t hold onto what you could’ve or should’ve done, you just have to accept what actually happened and then you can let it go,” she stated.

Jordyn also touched on her mental state throughout the whole process and the cyberbullying she underwent from various people on the internet, causing her to ultimately turn inward and face herself. The Instagram influencer later revealed that “acceptance” and “responsibility” were some of the ways she ended up dealing with the shame and moved through it.

Fans responded to the video with an immediate outpouring of support, showing how much they cared for the social media star and her new path. Within mere hours, the video already racked up over 4,000 views and more than 70 comments on the post, with users celebrating Jordyn’s journey.

“She is so strong I could not have overcome what she experienced,” one admirer said, noting how tough the experience must have been.

Despite the backlash Jordyn has received from the public, she’s moving forward and going strong, recently celebrating her 23rd birthday, The Inquisitr reported. She definitely looked happy and at peace for that celebration, soaking up the sun and flaunting her figure in a string bikini.